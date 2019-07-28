KEARNEY — Area high school students participated in the three-day All-State Vocal Camp hosted last week by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The camp, which concluded Tuesday with a concert in UNK’s Fine Arts Recital Hall, is offered each summer to help young singers achieve their goal of becoming members of the Nebraska All-State Chorus. Students participated in group lessons, received audition tips and rehearsed for three days before delivering their public performance.
Area students participating include: Isak Chancellor, Broken Bow; Emily Parlane and Talia Parlane, both of Central City; Christopher Mercer, Gibbon; Jacob Scott, Glenvil; Samantha Gapp, Grand Island; Sean Duffy, Kenesaw; Reilly Donscheski, Palmer; Logan Hellerich, Shelton; and Rylan Niemoth, St. Libory.