HASTINGS — Several area high school students are among the students who participated in the 58th annual Honor Band, 50th annual Honor Choir and 41st annual Honor Orchestra concert on Feb. 8 at Hastings College in Hastings.
The Hastings College Honor Band, Orchestra and Choir festival is the longest-running high school music honor ensembles sponsored by a college in Nebraska and features some of the best high school musical talent throughout the region. This year, students selected come from 39 high schools in Nebraska and one in Georgia.
The honor band is directed by Dennis Glocke, director of bands at Penn State University; the orchestra is directed by Dr. Byron Jensen, director of Hastings Symphony Orchestra; and the choir is directed by Dr. Bret Amundson, director of choral activities at the College of St. Scholastica.
Area students selected include:
Jaden Niehauser and Tristan Weston, Adams Central High School, band; Jordyn Barbee, Kieren Feeney, Merci Hood, Makena Lindblad, Olivia Mancinas, Gabe Reiman and Grace Reiman, Adams Central High School, choir; Makayla Eberly, Gregory Evans and Camden Williams, Aurora High School, band;
Sammie Osentowski, Cross County High School, choir; Chris Mercer, Gibbon High School, choir; Dora Bermudez, Sofia Dominguez, Noah Foley, Samantha Gapp and Julia Myers, Grand Island Senior High School, band; Courtney Beave, Emma Fincher, Hailey Haase, AJ Marousek and Alice Vu, Hastings Senior High School, band;
Brandon Bruns, Ella Collins, Hannah Gammill, Erika Nielsen, Hannah Reynolds, Jonah Smith and Sarah Spilinek, Hastings Senior High School, choir; Christine Jonglertham, Grace Michalek, Gretchen Muth and Caiden Henry-Perlich, Hastings Senior High School, orchestra.
Briefly ...
Elise Vahle of Grand Island will be presented an honorable mention in poetry in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards to be presented Feb. 17 at Hastings College in Hastings. Students age 13 and older from all 93 counties of Nebraska were invited to submit original work in any of the awards’ writing categories, including flash fiction and poetry. Works were judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.