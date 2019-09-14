Five Grand Island and Hastings high school students have been named semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

Grand Island students named semifinalists are Randall Kim, a senior this fall at Grand Island Central Catholic, and Jacob Kosmicki, a senior at Grand Island Senior High.

Hastings semifinalists are Landon Power and Carter Wenburg, seniors at Hastings High School, and Carson Moritz, a senior at St. Cecilia High School.

More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Briefly ...

Megan Wheeland of Nelson is among three students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the American Coalition for Ethanol. Wheeland plans to pursue a degree in pre-nursing/nursing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She is the daughter of Kevin and the late Renae Wheeland. Her father is affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Chief Ethanol Fuels in Hastings.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments