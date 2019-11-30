Grand Island Central Catholic senior Randall Kim placed fourth of the 1,400 students competing in the written exam during UNL Math Day on Nov. 14 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
“This is the highest finish anyone from GICC has ever had,” said Central Catholic math instructor Marilyn Luther. “Randall’s finish placed him above many class A students.”
The 11 Grand Island Central Catholic students taking the Probe I test earned the runner-up trophy. GICC students participating were Eli Fox, Grace Herbek, Isaac Herbek, Sam Herbek, Brandon Hollister, Brayton Johnson, Randall Kim, Alex King, Rylee Lonnemann, Jonathan Novinski and Linden Sack.
The top 40 individual finishers advanced to take the UNL Math Day Probe 2 Test, in which Kim finished fourth.
Following the written testing, GICC competed in the Class 4 Quiz Bowl portion of UNL Math Day. With an undefeated record, the Crusader team of seniors, Randall Kim, Sam Herbek, Eli Fox and Linden Sack, earned the championship trophy over Lincoln Lutheran in the final round.
Custer County 4-H’ers receive awards
BROKEN BOW — Custer County 4-H members were honored at the county’s Recognition Night Nov. 15 at the Broken Bow City Auditorium.
The Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award was presented to the Four Corners 4-H Club for its excellence in 4-H community service projects during the past year. The Four Valleys 4-H Club and the Great Connections 4-H Club received Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence Awards. Sandhill Critters 4-H Club was recognized for having the largest percentage of members in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest. Two- and five-year members of Custer County 4-H received membership pins.
The following 4-H’ers received awards:
Sadye Glendy, Outstanding 4-H Girl; Darla Nichols, Champion All-Around Exhibitor; Joslyn Reiff, Champion 4-H Clothing Exhibitor; Mia Rikli, Champion 4-H Home Environment Exhibitor; Grace Cantrell, Champion 4-H Foods Exhibitor; Aubrie Birkel, Best All-Around 4-H Home Economics Exhibitor; Bereket Glendy, Most Improved 4-H Shooter; Dylan Glendy, Top 4-H Shooter; Dylan Glendy, Top 4-H .22 Shooter; Darla Nichols, Citizenship Medal;
Katie Olson, Clothing & Textiles Medal; Karla Nichols and Maysa Jones, Goat Medals; Jaden Baker-Welch and Darla Nichols, Leadership Medals; Mahaya Jones, Communications Medal; Tiana Hurlburt, Bill Pedersen 4-H Horse Award; Mahaya Jones, Home Environment Medal; Maysa Jones, Human Development/Child Care Medal; Maysa Jones, Visual Arts Medal; Mahaya Jones, Dog Medal; Karsyn Shaw, 4-H Beef Hardluck Award; Kali Nelson, Breken Rynearson, Braxon Rynearson, Raylee Bachman,
Mahaya Jones, Maysa Jones, Emmett Palmer, Ava Bottorf and Emersyn Palmer, Angus breed money; Owen Stallbaumer, Hannah Pearson, Abby Stallbaumer, Kaygan Witthuhn, Atlynn Witthuhn and Emma Stallbaumer, Hereford breed money;
Halie Racicky, Brant Schmidt, Rylee Schmidt, Brice Chaplin, Bryce Schmidt and Regan Babcock, Charolais breed money; Tyce Porter, Charli Pandorf,
Wyatt Porter, Chase Racicky, McKenna Palmer, Brennan Beran and Rileigh Beran, Simmental breed money; Regan Babcock, Lainey Palmer, Andrew Hardy and Lauryn Hardy, Shorthorn breed money; Abigail Wiiest, Maysa Jones and Mahaya Jones, Diamond Clover Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.