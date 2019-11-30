Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 60 MPH. * WHERE...FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&