Elijah Comer of Grand Island has been accepted into the physician assistant program for the Rural Health Opportunities Program at Wayne State College in Wayne. A graduate of Northwest High School, he is the son of Toby and Katie Comer.
*****
Linden Sack of Grand Island has been accepted into the dentistry program for RHOP at Wayne State. A graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic, he is the son of Jon and Dayle Sack.
*****
Calli Carlson of Osceola will begin her college career at the University of Nebraska at Omaha this fall as a member of the College of Business Administration Scholars Academy. CBA Scholars receive a minimum $5,000 annual scholarship, awarded over four years, mentoring from business professionals, hands-on leadership opportunities, an international travel experience and other personal and professional development programming.
*****
Kate McFarland, a Grand Island Central Catholic graduating senior, and Trey Zessin of Wood River have received $1,000 scholarships from the Grand Island-CHI Health St. Francis Auxiliary. Kaylee Lewis, a 2017 graduate of Doniphan-Trumbull High School and now an undergraduate in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Lincoln, is the auxiliary’s non-traditional/college scholarship recipient. McFarland is planning to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, pursuing a degree in medicine. Zessin plans to attend Wayne State and pursue a degree in biology. He will also be in RHOP. After completing her nursing program, Lewis’ future plans include becoming a nurse practitioner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.