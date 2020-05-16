Parker LeFever of Litchfield won first place in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District of Nebraska. LeFever’s artwork, “Unique Longhorn,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. Emily Snow of Litchfield placed fourth. Her artwork, “America,” will be displayed in Rep. Adrian Smith’s Scottsbluff office.
*****
Tanner Thramer, a student at Giltner Public School in Giltner, won first place for the Third Congressional District in the 2020 “Why I Want to Go to College” contest, sponsored by the Nebraska state treasurer’s office and the Omaha Storm Chasers. He will receive a $2,000 NEST account. Reece Mlady of Blue Hill Community Schools in Ayr received second place for the Third District and will receive a $1,000 NEST account. The winners will be recognized before the start of an upcoming Omaha Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion. The date and time of the game will be announced at a later date.
*****
Amanda Fay of Grand Island and Joshua Wiese of Shelton have been awarded $1,000 Ron Bishop Memorial College Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year by the Central Platte Natural Resources District. Fay will be attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Wiese will be attending Western Colorado State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.