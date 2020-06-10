Awards
Nick Gates of Ord is one of eight randomly selected winners of a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan through the NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway.
Jillian Wells of St. Paul placed second in the third grade division during the 2020 NET PBS Kids Writers Contest. Her entry was “Tim and the Trees.”
Scholarships
Tyler Emons, a Hastings Senior High graduate, has received a $1,500 automotive scholarship from the Johnny Baxter Carriage House Foundation and will pursue studies at Southeast Community College-Milford.
Jade Bentley of Gibbon, Trevor Meyer of Genoa, Capri Dethlefs of Rockville, Kyla Carlson of Aurora and Caden Kusek of Loup City are among 20 high school seniors chosen to receive $500 Maynard Jensen Memorial Scholarships from The American Legion, Department of Nebraska.
Activities
Layne Haba of Doniphan-Trumbull High School in Trumbull and Layla Thomson of Grand Island Senior High School in Grand Island are among the high school students chosen to participate in Open Space for the Visual Arts June 8-12 at Hastings College in Hastings. Hastings College professors to share how visual arts are used to inspire and transform both individuals and communities by focusing on the process of artistic inquiry and creative expression. Every day, students will have the opportunity to learn from a different Hastings College professor in a specialized course. The topics change daily and include art history drawing, sculpture, ceramics, painting and animation — with glass blowing videos available to watch on demand.
