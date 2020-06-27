Cooper Sheets of Ord is among 41 recent high school graduates selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Sheets, a recent graduate of Ord, plans to major in computer science at UNL.

Students in the Raikes School live and learn together in the Kauffman Academic Residential Center, participating in a variety of classes and experiences that make them well-rounded candidates for internships, full-time positions and graduate school.

Taya Oleson, a third-grader at 1-R School, placed first in short stories in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Nebraska Federation of Women’s Clubs Caring Women creative writing contest. Her entry was sent on to national judging and was placed in the Anthology 2020 publication of student and club women writing.

Also receiving recognition was Meghan Pennell of Grand Island, with a second place in poetry. Cayenne Beckett placed third and Katelyn Master received an honorable mention.

