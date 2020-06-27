Cooper Sheets of Ord is among 41 recent high school graduates selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Sheets, a recent graduate of Ord, plans to major in computer science at UNL.
Students in the Raikes School live and learn together in the Kauffman Academic Residential Center, participating in a variety of classes and experiences that make them well-rounded candidates for internships, full-time positions and graduate school.
*****
Taya Oleson, a third-grader at 1-R School, placed first in short stories in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Nebraska Federation of Women’s Clubs Caring Women creative writing contest. Her entry was sent on to national judging and was placed in the Anthology 2020 publication of student and club women writing.
Also receiving recognition was Meghan Pennell of Grand Island, with a second place in poetry. Cayenne Beckett placed third and Katelyn Master received an honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.