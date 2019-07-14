Lexus Ascension of Grand Island, a junior at Grand Island Senior High, has been chosen to serve on the No Limits Youth Board for the 2019-20 term. She is a member of the GISH Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter. Youth Board members develop strategy, messaging and tactics to help their peers understand how tobacco companies use manipulative marketing practices to target young people.
The board helps organize events such as the No Limits Activism Summit and the Kick Butts Day Rally at the Nebraska State Capitol to educate government officials and the general public.