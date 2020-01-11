Grady Griess of Grand Island has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., for the class entering in fall 2020. A senior at Northwest High School, Griess is the son of Melvin and Julie Griess.
Alex Miller of Grand Island has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy by Sen. Deb Fischer. Miller is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
