Area students place in national FBLA competition
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Several Central Nebraska students won awards at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference June 29 through July 2 in San Antonio, Texas.
Isaac Fausett of Grand Island Career Pathways Institute placed first in Help Desk.
Adrianna Smith, Kyrsten Whelan, and Maya Nachtigal of Aurora High School placed seventh in Business Ethics.
Nick Hutsell, Halle Nachtigal and Hannah Pedersen of Aurora High School placed 10th in Social Media Campaign.
Top 15 finalists included Maya Nachtigal, Adrianna Smith and Krysten Whelan of Aurora High School, Business Ethics, and Hannah Mitchell of Aurora High School, Sales Presentation.
The Centura, Gibbon, Sargent and Twin River FBLA chapters received the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit.
FCCLA members receive Top 10 national awards
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Several Central Nebraska students won awards at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference June 30 through July 4 in Anaheim, Calif.
The Twin River FCCLA Chapter’s FACTS (Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety) National Program Award application was selected as first place in the high school division, receiving a $1,000 award for their efforts of increasing seat belt usage in their community.
Nebraska members brought home 56 Top Ten award winning events. Area Top Ten award winners nationally include:
Zach Thomas of Gibbon, first in FCCLA Chapter Website, Occupational Gold; Rachel Malander of Boone Central, second in Career Investigation, Jr. Gold; Emma Hoffschneider of Burwell, third in Job Interview, Gold; Jean Cumming of St. Edward, fourth in Focus on Children, Jr. Gold; Trevor Strain and Mackenzie Whitlow of Twin River, sixth in FCCLA Chapter Website, Sr. Gold; Kamryn Lemburg, Rachel Strain and Makynzie Swantek of Twin River, seventh in National Programs in Action, Jr. Gold; Tessa Cherry, Libby Held and Chloe Pilakowski of Twin River, ninth in Food Innovations, Jr. Gold; Hailey Hanneman and Grace Ziegler of Aurora, ninth in Life Event Planning, Jr. Gold; and Railey Riggs and Lainey Werts of St. Edward, 10th in Applied Math for Culinary Management, Bronze.
Middle school students participate in Central Honors Institute
COLUMBUS — Several area students participated in the Central Honors Institute July 7 through 11 at Central Community College-Columbus.
Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have a high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor.
Area participants include:
Jake Cattau, Aurora Middle School, son of Sonja and Jeremy Cattau of Aurora; Evan Hermanson, Aurora Middle School, son of Tessa Stevens and Justin Hermanson of Aurora; Kadin Buhl, Twin River Public Schools, son of Brenda and Chad Buhl of Genoa; Mason Fink, Twin River Public Schools, son of Rachel and Mike Fink of Genoa; Carter Green, Twin River Public Schools, son of Stacey and Robert Green of Genoa; Lane Lund, Twin River Public Schools, son of Amanda and Clint Lund of St. Edward;
Nathaniel Mundahl, Twin River Public Schools, son of Mitchel Tracy of Genoa; Nathan Devine, Boone Central Middle School, son of Michelle and Andrew Devine of Albion; Lily Humphrey, St. Edward Public Schools, daughter of Jennifer and Anthony Bahr of Monroe; Keiaira Mowrey, St. Edward Public Schools, daughter of Kerri Mowrey of St. Edward; and Izabelle Zurovski, St. Edward Public Schools, daughter of Stephanie Mattson and David Zurovski of Albion.