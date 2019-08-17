Area students win Draw Your Dreams contest
Five Central Nebraska students are among the 12 winners in the ninth annual NEST 529 Draw Your Dreams Scholarship Contest.
Open nationwide to children in kindergarten through eighth grade, the contest invited entrants to submit a drawing of what they aspire to be when they grow up.
Selected by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association, the 12 winners will each receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account and their submissions will be on display at the Nebraska State Capitol from Sept. 23 through 27. The results were announced by Nebraska state Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha.
Area students whose artwork was selected include:
Troy Mack-Sekutera, first grade, Litchfield; Aubri Corbin, first grade, Mason City; Kinzlie McAuliff, second grade, Litchfield; Hailey Zentz, second grade,
Litchfield; and Kaia Johnson, eighth grade, Ravenna.
Foundation honors Hall County 4-H club
Hall County’s Tumbleweeds 4-H Club has been awarded the Nebraska 4-H Club of the Month for August.
“This club … has truly made a difference in its community,” said Abby Durheim, Nebraska 4-H Foundation i9ntern at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “The club is dedicated to building strong citizenship and teamwork through various activities.”
Durheim said the club has 14 members and is “very diverse as they strive for community service and involvement from all of its members.”
“The club chose to make blankets to be distributed to the homeless when Nebraska was hit with natural disasters,” Durheim said. “Club members helped people in need and took blankets to families who needed them. They are working to restock their blanket supply so they can help more individuals and families in need.”
She said club members “love lending a helping hand of faith, love and encouragement.”
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides the 4-H Club of the Month program to all Nebraska 4-H clubs throughout the state. Clubs can nominate themselves by telling why their club should be chosen as Club of the Month. A different club will be chosen each month and will be awarded with a certificate and $50 cash card.
For more information go to the Nebraska 4-H Foundation website at http://www.ne4hfoundation.org/recognition or email ne4hclubofthemonth@gmail.com.