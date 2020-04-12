Knickrehm students sweep state wildlife art contest
Three Knickrehm Elementary students have been named winners of the 2020 Nebraska Wildlife Federation art contest.
Amy Vincente Ayala was awarded first place in the art competition, followed by Brandon Rosas in second and Pricila Avila Medina in third. All are students in Diane Meyer’s fifth-grade class.
Any Nebraska student in fourth through sixth grades were eligible to enter. Posters were judged by a committee based on artistic merit and how well the poster typified the theme. The theme for Wildlife Week 2020 was Wildlife of Nebraska’s Rivers, Streams and Wetlands. The theme was designed to bring awareness of the vital role played by these Nebraska waters in providing habitat for numerous species of fish and wildlife.
Area 4-Her’s win scholarships
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation congratulated the 2020 Scholarship Winners earlier this week for their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.
Area scholarship winners are: Orschlen Industries Foundation Scholarship, James Wetovick, Nance County; Grand Island Saddle Club Scholarship, Austin Wells, Merrick County, Kenya Nagel, Hall County, and Ashlyn Mohling, Adams County; and Stevie Propp Memorial Scholarship, Nicole Messbarger, Buffalo County
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides up to $22,000 worth of scholarships each year to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H.
The 2021 Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application will be released in fall 2020 and is to be submitted by Jan. 15, 2021.
For more information regarding scholarships, go to their website ne4hfoundation.org/scholarships/ or email Foundation Relations Coordinator, Lindsay Shearer lshearer2@unl.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.