Shane Stahn of Central City, who plans to attend Wayne State College in the fall, majoring in business management, is one of 31 inaugural scholarship winners for the selective Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Cooperative Education program.

During the students’ first three years in Wayne, they will have the opportunity to engage with Norfolk business partners through site visits, job shadowing, and mentorships. In their senior year, they will move to Norfolk where they will earn 18 credit hours by working about 30 hours per week in a local business. Stahn was awarded a scholarship that provides: $2,500 for the freshman year, $3,000 in the sophomore year, $3,500 in the junior year, and $5,000 toward tuition and up to $10,000 in housing for the senior year, which brings the total scholarship package to $24,000.

