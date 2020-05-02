The Nebraska State Activities Association recently hosted its virtual state journalism competition, during which all of Grand Island Central Catholic’s journalism students placed in various categories for their work.
Kajetan Hubl took runner-up in newspaper layout and also placed fifth in newspaper feature writing and eighth in sports news writing.
Ayonya Birthi placed fourth in yearbook feature writing and sixth in yearbook layout.
Payton Gangwish placed fourth in newspaper feature writing.
Jack Kenna placed sixth in both yearbook feature writing and yearbook sports feature writing.
Hayden Price placed seventh in yearbook layout and eighth in editorial writing.
As a duo, Birthi and Hubl placed sixth in the theme development category.
As a team, the Central Catholic students earned eighth place in Class C.
These NSAA journalism honors follow the previously-awarded Journalism Education Association recognitions of Kenna, who received an Excellent for his yearbook layout, and Birthi and Gangwish, who both received honorable mentions in yearbook sports writing.
In the Nebraska Press Women high school journalism contest, Gangwish, Hubl and Kenna each received honorable mention for feature story writing.
Area students receive Aurora Cooperative scholarships
Several area high school students who plan to study in an agricultural field have been awarded scholarships by the Aurora Cooperative.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships are Blaine Bonifas, son of Greg and Barb Bonifas of Aurora, and Hannah Preissler, daughter of Dan and Tammie Preissler of Giltner.
Receiving $500 scholarships are Cole Consbruck, son of Eugene and Laurie Consbruck of Doniphan; James Wetovick, son of Rod and Penny Wetovick of Fullerton; Allison Wilkens, daughter of Mike and Kimberly Wilkens of Gibbon; Gage Wright, son of Wryan and Cris Wright of Hastings; and Brendan Wruble, son of Gerald and Shari Wruble of Clarks.
