Kate McFarland, a senior at Grand Island Central Catholic, has been awarded the $2,500 PEO STAR Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.
The scholarship was presented at her home by Marilyn Fox, Chapter GP president; Doris Rempe, STAR Scholarship Awards chairman; and committee members Cyndee Mann, Joan Apfel, and Betty Cornish.
McFarland is the daughter of Hank and Kathy McFarland and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter GP of Grand Island.
She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, studying psycho-biology. Her career goal is to become a family practitioner in rural Nebraska.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
