Emelia Richling of Grand Island was one of more than 50 Nebraska youth leaders who presented their research and opinions on current legislation before state senators, aides and Gov. Pete Ricketts during the eighth annual Nebraska Children and Family Foundation’s Legislative Days program on Feb. 3.

The students were from the Governor’s Youth Council, Connected Youth Initiative Partner and Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential. Each group’s representatives delivered their stance on five current bills for senators at a luncheon and then later in the day for Gov. Ricketts.

