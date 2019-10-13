At age 11, Kaylie Waite dreamed of making her very own film.
As the daughter of a filmmaker, Kaylie, a Lincoln resident, said her family is “a big horror family” and that she has watched horror movies since she was three years old. One thing she noticed, she said, was that kids “seem to be sort of a gray area in horror movies” and wanted to write a film that broke this barrier.
“Kids do not get killed that often, which I feel is an inequality,” Kaylie said. “I felt we could make a fun film that is still family-friendly, but also has children in it. I felt it could be fun because children are not always that bad to work with.”
Four years later, at age 15, Kaylie’s 15-minute short film “Take One” made its world premiere at the seventh-annual Prairie Lights Film Festival at the Grand Theatre Friday night. The film tells the story of a group of kids who “get more than they ask for” when they take more candy than they deserve on Halloween night.
Mark Popejoy, who served as the film festival’s master of ceremonies, said the festival featured 41 total films, including “Take One,” all of which were written and/or directed by Nebraska filmmakers. The film festival featured a variety of filmmakers with films from a variety of different genres shown.
Kaylie said her original idea she wrote at age 11 was “definitely not” the same story that ended up as the finished product in “Take One.”
“Since I wrote the script really young, there were a lot of things I didn’t like about it reading through it later on,” she said. “The original idea was a bit more childish. In one rendition, they killed the kids because they took more candy and that was the only reason they killed them. I felt that was a little dumb.”
Kaylie added: “In another version, they all became demons, which my mom (Heather) suggested. I was not really a big fan of that. After a few different rewrites, we finally ended up with the final version which I am a lot more happier with.”
As a 15-year-old, Kaylie said it is not easy to make a quality short film on her own. Since her mother, Heather, has worked on films for a number of years, Kaylie said she was able to surround herself with veteran filmmakers, including Popejoy and Patrick Lambrecht, to help make her filmmaking dream a reality.
Popejoy said he knew Kaylie was writing “Take One” a few years ago when he was working on a short film called “Skeleton Dance.” After having a conversation with Kaylie’s mother, Heather Waite, he said they had a conference call which ultimately led to the start of the filmmaking process for “Take One.”
“We said, ‘If Kaylie wants to do this, then she has to go through the whole process. She has to do the casting part of it, do the directing, be a part of that whole process and make those mistakes,’” Popejoy said. “We did not want it to be us coming in, just taking over and not have it be her project. We wanted to make sure it was going to be hers.”
He added: For me, I was on board from the beginning. It was the opportunity to push the dream of a young person that really made me say, ‘Absolutely yes’ to this.”
Kaylie joked that Lambrecht and Popejoy “can’t easily say ‘No’ to a 15-year-old.”
“In jumping onto the project itself, I have known Heather since around the time Kaylie first wrote the script,” Lambrecht said. “Heather has just done so much for our films and I knew that Kaylie had been wanting to do this for so long. It almost happened several times and I finally said, ‘Yes, I am going to do this.’”
Lambrecht added “Take One” not only helped make Kaylie’s dream come true, but also helped make the dreams of the younger actors who starred in her short film come true as they were able to make their main acting debuts.
During a question-and-answer session moderated by Popejoy following Friday night’s film screenings, Kaylie and other filmmakers on stage were asked about their casting processes. Kaylie said her casting process was “actually pretty easy.”
“We held auditions and did the ones for the child actors first,” she said. “There were three kids who came in and they hit it out of the park immediately. We waited for a few more hours afterwards and no one else showed up, so they got the parts. But they all did an amazing job.”
In an interview following the question-and-answer session, Popejoy said a number of other actors showed up to be trick-or-treaters in the opening scene of “Take One” and to be cult members at the end of the film, showing just how many people were supportive of Kaylie and her dream of making a film.
During the question-and-answer session, Popejoy asked the filmmakers how long it took to film their films and where they shot them at. Kaylie said it took her two full days to film “Take One” and that the locations were “pretty simple.”
“We just needed a house with a spooky basement,” she said. “ We wanted to get a nice, well-respected looking house for the first scenes. For the basement scenes, we knew a guy who had a rental property. It was not very well put-together and it was really dusty and sad. It looked rundown and like it would work really well for the basement scenes that we needed.”
Due to most of the actors in “Take One” being children, Kaylie said she had an openness to ad-libbing in the film to make the lines seem more realistic of what kids would actually say.
“I liked the idea of having my script be a little more loose, rather than having it be exactly this, this or this,” she said. “I love the idea of, if a line does not come natural for someone, they can change it to how they think kids talk. The actors are all younger than me, so if they felt they wouldn’t say a line a certain way because of their age, I felt they should be allowed to change it.”
When the title card and the opening credits were projected on the screen at The Grand Theatre Friday night, Kaylie said she was “super excited” to see her finished project there.
“I was definitely excited,” she said. “With so many people cheering me on in the crowd, I felt super lucky to have such a community around me.”
Popejoy said he was happy for Kaylie to have the opportunity to screen and debut her film at the Prairie Lights Film Festival this weekend.
“When you have a young girl, who is not even old enough to drive yet, directing her first movie that she wrote at age 11, dude, if that is not building a dream, I don’t know what is,” he said.
