Last week, I competed in San Antonio, Texas, at the National Leadership Conference (NLC) in public speaking. As a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), it was an opportunity for me to make an impact and represent Nebraska. I don’t know if I made a huge impact, but I was definitely noticed by the entire Mountain Plains Region of FBLA competitors (from North Dakota to Texas).
FBLA strives to create business leaders, and in doing so, officers are voted upon: a president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and reporter. Delegates at NLC elect a vice president to represent them at the regional level. I was selected to vote upon a representative for the Mountain Plains region.
In a room filled with hundreds of national qualifiers, the candidates campaigned, including Nebraska FBLA’s president, Drake Vorderstrasse (Go Drake!).
For a while, I listened respectfully, but I became restless. I scanned the crowd of members behind me, and spotted a boy with his head back, eyes closed and mouth open with drool trickling down.
Finally, the officials called for delegates to ask questions. Bored out of my gourd, I instantly rose from my seat. It wasn’t until I got there, when I realized, “Crap, now what?”
Everyone asked elaborate questions, and each of the esteemed officers answered them flawlessly. The answers were all similar, as the candidates emphasized wanting to increase membership, make connections, inspire others, etc. However, I was interested in the candidates’ personalities. Underneath the crisp suit jackets and officer patches, they were still teenagers like me.
Eventually, I was the last person in line! The pressure weighed on me as I stood alone. I wiped away the perspiration on my nose and lips, while I racked my brain for interesting, yet professional, questions. As I neared the microphone, I saw my chapter members smiling and giving me the “thumbs-up” signal. My mouth wore an ornery smile as I settled on the perfect one.
Finally, the row of candidates towered above me on the stage. I straightened my posture before bringing my lips toward the microphone. “Grace McDonald from Nebraska. A common factor between you all is that you are for the people. This question will help us categorize your personalities. If you could sum up your aspirations and goals for FBLA …,” I paused, my voice echoing over the crowd, “into a Disney character, which one would you choose and why?”
Whispers erupted as the candidates were taken aback. “No,” A voice pulled me away from the microphone. The moderator with spiky, gray hair pursed her lips and pointed an eyebrow at me. “No Disney characters. That question is inappropriate. Take a seat now.”
Astonished by her reaction, I asked, “Can I try again?”
She adamantly shook her head and pointed toward the thousands of eyes drilling into me. If I could peg her as a Disney character, I’d choose Ursula. How can you say no to Disney?! It’s one of the largest business leaders America has ever seen!
Plastering on a smile, I shuffled back to my seat, defeated. Even others protested and hollered out, though I don’t know if it was directed toward me or Ursula. Recognizing my walk of shame, a row of teenagers gave me high-fives, until I finally melted into my seat.
Sulking under the silent scrutiny like Eeyore, I frantically searched for the stairs and called my adviser to prevent others from confronting me in the elevator. On my own, I began jumping to conclusions because for the rest of the trip, I’d be known as that girl who asked the stupid Disney question!
Nebraska FBLA booked Dave and Busters that night, and I was terrified of going and facing the judgment I might encounter.
After arriving, I discovered that people were excitedly buzzing about it, sharing which Disney character they were and how disappointing it was that the candidates couldn’t answer. Like my Disney persona of Princess Anna from “Frozen,” I let my awkward and fun-loving nature show through, despite the expectations of being a formal, snooty princess. Instead of labelling me as an idiot, my leap of faith tagged the moderator as a stuffy robot.
This article is dedicated to my Nebraska FBLA friends from Centura, North Bend, West Point, Boone Central, Dundy County Stratton, Fillmore Central, Broken Bow, Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Sutherland, Weeping Water, Syracuse, and Adams Central who supported me for taking a risk and being myself. Yes, as I built relationships at San Antonio (and got my butt kicked at Dave and Buster’s “Dance, Dance Revolution”), I realized what it takes to be Peter Pan in a world of boring adults: ________. (I encourage you to read the first letter of the last 11 sentences to form the final word. The final word in my previous article was “devoted.”)