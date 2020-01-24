Two new parents, a trio of CHI Health St. Francis nurses and a pediatrician offer similar advice to ensure your new baby is sleeping as safely as possible. The basics, they say, are as simple as ABC.
Babies should sleep: A — alone; B — on their back; C — in a crib.
Terry Avery, clinical supervisor for maternal child services, Brit Davis, NICU nurse, and Emily Smith, labor and delivery supervisor, shared their views on safe sleep for infants during a conference call.
“The state requires that we educate parents on safe sleep — we have a video for them to watch, and we have pamphlets for them and a book that explains safe sleep,” Avery said. “And then, what’s even more important is, we demonstrate safe sleep while they’re here in the hospital.”
The nurses say the baby should be on a firm mattress with a tight-fitting sheet, no pillows, bumper pad, blanket, stuffed animals — nothing else.
New parents also receive a sleep sack with Velcro that keeps the baby contained.
They say that if mom is very sleepy and she has the baby in her arms, and might be thinking they’ll both just sleep for a while, it’s important to put the baby in their bassinet or crib.
The nurses’ goal is to get parents comfortable for when they go home and before they have regular visits with their pediatrician.
One pediatrician who enforces and follows up on the nurses’ advice is Dr. Melissa K. Law of the Grand Island Clinic.
“I always recommend what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends for safe sleep. We recommend, until their first birthday, that babies should be put on their backs for sleep and for naps,” she said. “Some babies will start rolling on their stomachs by a certain age, and that’s OK. If they can kind of roll both ways, you don’t have to return them to their back. But you still try to put them on their backs to sleep every time.
“Especially when they start rolling, you don’t want anything extra around them. No blankets, pillows, toys, bumper pads, anything that they can roll into.”
Abi and Trevor Thelen are the proud parents of Hadleigh Rose, born Dec. 19. The rural Doniphan couple firmly believes in the ABCs of safe sleep.
In 2012, Abi lost a son, Corter, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Corter was 9 months old when he died Jan. 5, 2012.
Hadleigh’s due date was Jan. 2. She weighed the same as Corter did at birth, was a half inch different in length and had a strong resemblance to the brother she will never know. The similarities and recurring appearances of butterflies give them a strong spiritual connection to Corter. They call Hadleigh their miracle baby.
Abi’s loss makes the Thelens ultra-cautious about Hadleigh’s sleep. They even purchased a monitor that tracks the baby’s pulse and oxygen levels while she’s asleep. The device — an Owlet Smart Sock — straps on the baby’s foot and connects wirelessly to a smartphone for constant monitoring.
Although the device cost about $300, the Thelens find the extra peace of mind to be priceless.
Abi has advice for mothers on the topic of safe sleep.
“I would tell them to be sure they’re (the babies) alone in that crib,” Abi said. “Even right after I lost Corter, I had friends that would put adult-size pillows in there with the baby. And I would go in and take the pillow out. I’m like: ‘Do you understand what could possibly happen?’”
She also thinks swaddling is very important.
“Babies wiggle so much, and you think ‘Oh well they’re only a week old.’ They can’t turn themselves over or anything like that,” Abi said. “Hadleigh will sleep on her side. She will push herself on her side. You don’t underestimate what they can do.”
Husband Trevor underscores and emphasizes Abi’s points.
“Don’t go into it thinking that just because you have these pre-parenting classes and they give you all this (you’re ready),” he said. “Don’t think of it as a routine. Take it serious.”
Co-sleeping is another issue that Law spoke out about.
“We never recommend bed-sharing,” she said. “We recognize that sometimes babies will fall asleep with mothers, and you know it happens, but we still recommend you wake up and put them in a separate, hard, flat place as soon as you can.”
Co-sleeping mixed with alcohol or some medications make for an especially dangerous combination, she said.
The nurses and the doctor advise not to smoke around a baby and to avoid being close to a baby while wearing clothes a person had on while smoking.
As a general guide, Law recommends a website supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics: www.healthychildren.org. The website and the information provided by St. Francis also are available in Spanish.
If parents don’t speak Spanish or English, the hospital will provide an interpreter.
Law recommends plenty of tummy time for babies while they are awake. This time allows for the development of stronger muscles, which can play a role in safer sleep.
Another risk for infants that has been in the news recently is asphyxiation while in a seat of some sort.
“There’s a really big push now. Kids fall asleep in containers a lot … like car seats and strollers and swings,” Law said. “Once they fall asleep, you should try to move them to a firm sleep surface on their back as soon as you can.”
One of the services at St. Francis is ensuring that car seats are installed properly. Improperly installed seats or seats used in a manner other than intended can create a risk of cutting off the airway.
If seats are not placed correctly, or buckled incorrectly, the nurses say the seat can sit at a compromising angle for the baby’s airway. They recommend babies do not sleep for long periods of time in a car seat — especially very small or premature babies.
