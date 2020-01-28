Westridge Middle School students were able to learn more about careers from industry professionals Tuesday.
School counselor Rachel Catlett said that as part of their What I Need (WIN) Time classes, students explore different careers, learn about their strengths and interests, and see how different careers connect. She said part of the classroom curriculum includes hearing from career speakers, like students did Tuesday afternoon.
“Middle school is a time where you get to explore careers that are out there,” Catlett said. “We picked several different people from the different career fields to give them perspective on different careers and experiences. We want the students to hear how those people got to those careers with their college experiences and how they picked their career in the end.”
Tuesday’s guest career speakers were Tania Hernandez, a dental hygienist; Ashleigh Drudik, a social worker; and Joe Thielen, an engineer with Hornady Manufacturing. Each of the speakers spoke to a specific grade. Catlett said Westridge aimed to have speakers who fit into their career model and who could speak on a variety of careers.
During his presentation to Westridge eighth-graders, Thielen talked about who he is, his job and the path he took to get the job he has today. He said he enjoyed listening to career speakers in high school and college, and wanted to bring this same opportunity to students.
“We would have teachers or professors who had been in the industry before come in and give their perspective of how you used what you learned in real industry,” he said. “That was cool to me and I could relate to that. I tried to give the kids some real-life examples to see if they could relate, or at least told them a little bit so they know that it (engineering) is not just sitting in front of a computer and/or crunching numbers all day long. There is way more to engineering than that.”
Thielen said he also told students how classes such as math and science apply to being an engineer.
“If I can give the students one thing that I hope they get out of this, I hope I give them useful information they can use in their life, no matter what career path they choose,” he said.
Catlett said with students being divided into four, four-week groups, every student will hear from two speakers during their WIN time. She said it is important for middle-schoolers to be exposed to different careers because it gets them thinking about careers they may be interested in and what path they need to take.
“Especially with the GISH academies, students are starting to think about careers and eighth-graders are getting introduced to those academies,” she said. “I am hoping to get students prepped for their freshman year where they can start really digging into a certain pathway where they can say that is what they really want to do and that it matches up with their career assessment. That way, they have an idea and are not just going into their freshman year blind.”
School counselor Nicki Schulte said it is also important for students to know the career they choose as a middle-schooler may not be what they end up in.
Catlett said she will survey students at the end of their WIN time to see if they found the career speakers valuable and what they took away. She said anyone interested in being a speaker is encourage call the school at (308) 385-5886.
