When the 110 Westridge Middle School students, teachers and parents finished their spring break trip to New York City and Washington, D.C., they expected to return home to reflect upon their weeklong vacation. Instead, they were forced to spend the next two weeks in self-quarantine due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
The Central District Health Department issued an advisory saying that anyone who recently traveled to New York City, the state of Washington and/or Santa Clara County, Calif., would need to self-quarantine for two weeks and monitor their symptoms for COVID-19.
Westridge eighth-grader Lorionah Stienike said that the students and adults were told during the bus ride home the night of March 14 that, due to being exposed to high levels of COVID-19 in New York City, they were among that group.
“I was shocked. We all were because we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Stienike said. “I called my parents right away and told them the situation. That night, we did not have all the details, but I told my parents as much as I was aware of. My parents got ready in preparing the basement for me to stay in for two weeks.”
She went into self-quarantine on March 15 and remained isolated in her basement until March 29. During her two weeks in self-quarantine, she checked her temperature twice a day, every 12 hours. If she experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, she was to report them to CDHD.
“Luckily, I didn’t show any symptoms,” Stienike said. “I was really scared because I have asthma, so things could have gotten really bad if I were to get COVID-19. It was so scary thinking that if I or any of my friends had it.”
She said the two weeks she spent in her basement were “very boring” as she could not do much else other then be on her phone and watch TV.
Stienike said she was in constant contact with her classmates who were on the New York City/Washington, D.C. trip.
“I would call my classmates. I would call them, I would text them and I would ask them how they were doing,” she said. “Everybody was helping each other. We were talking to each other, making sure we were all safe.”
Stienike said she was not able to physically see her family during her two weeks in quarantine.
“I did not get to see them for two weeks until I got out. It was sad because I missed them a lot,” she said. “My mom delivered the food and left it by the door. Then, she would run back into the kitchen while I went and got my food.”
With the coronavirus spreading across the United States and Nebraska, Stienike said she only turned on the news just to stay up to date on what was happening. She tried not to look at the news too much as she didn’t want to scare herself.
She said the first thing she did when she came out of self-quarantine on March 29 was to go and see her little sister.
To those who are not leaving their home due to the spread of the coronavirus, Stienike said just remaining at home is better than being isolated for two weeks like she was.
“At least now, I get to be with my family. Even though it is still hard, it is better than being by myself in a room,” she said.
Stienike encouraged anyone who recently traveled to an impacted area to self-quarantine for two weeks, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.
“It is hard, but we can get through it,” she said.
