In our corner of the world, we spend these winter seasons layering up in warm clothing just to walk a few feet outside to scrape our windshields. We complain about the same nuisances each and every year — when the snowfall is too heavy or the car just won’t warm up quick enough. We go about our daily lives embracing the cold and waiting for Spring to arrive. Besides keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and road conditions, this time of year is many peoples’ favorites.
Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, Australia is facing polar opposite conditions. It is typical for our coldest months to be their warmest. However, this does not mean they get to spend all of their time enjoying the summer activities that we usually do. The everyday nuisances that bother us around this time of year is nothing compared to the absolute chaos that Australia faces during their fire season.
In a place where hot, dry weather is prevalent, wildfires are not at all uncommon. Yet, what the country has experienced throughout the recent months, with the worst having occurred over the past few days, is a serious crisis.
The events unfolding are truly heartbreaking. Australia is known to be a home for some of the most beautiful things in nature. Besides the vibrant cities and tourist destinations, it is home to luscious rainforests, oceanlife, and a number of endangered species. Not to mention, it is also home to nearly twenty-five million people.
As you read this, the country is experiencing what many people would consider one of their worst nightmares. Acres upon acres are being devoured by flames, homes to families just like us are being burned to the ground, and animals are being forced to evacuate their habitats in hopes of survival.
As I scroll through social media, every other post seems to be related to this crisis. My timeline alternates between outcries from Australia’s natives, fundraisers reminding people that every penny donated counts, and news stories that seem to be updated with more and more tragedies by the hour. For many of us, we sit in horror watching the flames continue through our screens knowing that there is not much we can do about it. However, if the cause means enough to you, there are many different fundraisers available online that appreciate even a dollar donation; the Australian Red Cross is hosting resource centers and Salvation Army Australia is using donation money to help feed and support both the people who were forced to evacuate their homes and the first responders who have been working non-stop.
With donations from a handful of celebrities and countless individuals both native and foreign to the country, about twenty million has been raised to help support those suffering through this chaos. Unfortunately, the fight does not end there. The problem is not so simple.
After reading each update about their situation, I understood just how massive this problem is and the damage was truly put into perspective for me. The country has reached a new nationwide temperature average with heat waves causing some cities to undergo 120 degree weather. As of Saturday, 1,300 homes were completely destroyed, not including those that were severely damaged. 24 lives have been lost during this fire season. These horrifying statistics only get worse; almost eighteen million acres of land have been destroyed.
To help make these numbers more understandable, these fires have burned millions more acres than the California wildfires have over the past two years and it is nearing the amount of land burned during the 2019 Amazon Rainforest fires.
Not only have so many family homes been destroyed and lives been lost, but Australian wildlife is facing possibly the greatest chance of endangerment in history. As Australia is home to many endangered species, the risks of losing so many beautiful animals forever is continuously increasing. To name two, the Great Barrier Reef has experienced extensive damage via heat waves and one-third of the koala bear population in New South Wales has died.
Among the majority of positive and hopeful posts I’ve seen related to the fires, I’ve also seen ones suggesting that we should not be concerned about Australia’s state when our country has its own issues. Yet, I see this issue as something that we should all care about. These fires have been devastating enough for the country to send in military troops to rescue those who were forced out of their homes. This crisis should make people realize how precious our Earth is. While it may not be taking place in our home country, we are still watching miles upon miles of land being destroyed. We are watching peoples’ lives change forever. We are watching the possibility of extinction in many of our most precious animal and plant species. The worst part is that Australia’s fire season is only beginning and the destruction is showing no signs of slowing down.
Yes, it may not be happening to us right now, but it has before and it could happen again. Whether it’s a disaster on our soil, like Hurricane Katrina, or one occurring on foreign land such as the wildfire outbreak in Australia, we should all truly care about the people and the environment in danger. At the end of the day, we all share the same Earth and it is our Earth that is in danger.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
