Many of us spend our time watching new shows that allow us to connect to the characters and bite our nails in anticipation of what will happen next. One of the newest Netflix originals is no different. “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” has been talked about nonstop on social media and by the millions of viewers at home. However, the “just one more episode” motto differs when watching this documentary compared to the others we watch in our everyday lives.
For some, watching all of the episodes in a row seems impossible. The documentary focuses on Gabriel Fernandez, an 8-year-old who was abused and tortured while living with his mother and stepfather. The documentary goes into detail of the specific type of abuse he endured and the events that led to his death in his own home. The story has been nothing short of heartbreaking.
Although this happened in 2013, many people are just now hearing about his case. Viewers around the world have been very adamant about speaking their mind on this matter. Some people have taken to social media enraged at every party who was a part of Gabriel’s life. Some people have said that the show had made them cry for the first time in a long time.
For the past month, I have been researching and writing a final paper for one of my classes. I chose serial killers as my topic; more specifically, I decided to research what makes people turn out this way. While I’ve read countless journals about how much of a factor mental illness is, my research has also shown me that childhood abuse and trauma is a shared trait among almost all serial killers. Since childhood abuse has been the subject of most of my reading matter, I have also diverged off of my path to read more about the effects of childhood trauma (even when it is not related to serial killing).
Obviously, the vast majority of abused kids will not become murderers. Yet, it has become apparent that many people who suffered abuse as a child will be affected for the most part of their lives. In some cases, they cannot recover from it. I think the fact that childhood abuse is such a commonly shared trait for murderers speaks to the fact that enduring such a harmful environment as an adolescent seriously harms people in unimaginable ways.
In the documentary, people from all parts of Gabriel’s life are interviewed. We hear from his relatives and the Child Protective Service agents who were involved in his life before his death. One moment that has stuck with me was when the immediate effects of childhood abuse were discussed. It was said that if a child is given love and attention when they cry, they will gain comfort from that and learn how to process their emotions. If a child’s cries of distress are ignored, the child will not learn how to manage their feelings. Their feelings will only escalate and the child is left to become more angry, upset and confused.
Watching this documentary has made me realize how sad this world can be. It has left me with all of the questions that many of us viewers have shared. How could someone do this to their own child? Why did nobody stop it? However, it has also given me more information about the matter, although it may be saddening. While watching this documentary at the same time as researching for my paper, I began to realize that the beginning years of a person’s life are arguably the most important. The environment we are brought up in and the people who raise us, give us love or deny us of it are the factors that truly shape us as individuals.
The piece of the documentary that stuck with me most is a scene where Gabriel’s teacher is showing the art he made in class for Mother’s Day. While he was abused throughout the night and into the morning each and every day, he still went to school and made a card where he told in his own words how much he loved and admired his mom. In my eyes, this is a very powerful moment. It shows that children have love and innocence stronger than anything else.
Our future depends on the children of today. The love we give the kids around us and the behavior we choose to engage with them in truly shapes the person they will be for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, there are children like Gabriel who are denied the rest of their lives. That is why I believe, now more than ever, that we should speak up for what we witness and treat every single child with kindness, regardless of whether they are our own.
