In a 2010 poll, this Nobel Peace Prize winner and politician ranked as Ireland’s greatest person.
Books on Ben Franklin and Leonardo Da Vinci are included in this author’s “The Genius Biographies” Box Set.
A 1973 Act of Congress approved funding for a replacement dam at American Falls on this river in the Northwest.
Are you stumped? I definitely was. All of these questions were posed during Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time Tournament. Shortened to GOAT, this acronym has been applied to many names that will forever be immortalized for their incredible achievements.
Historically speaking, the term GOAT is generally used for athletes. The earliest example of its usage was Muhammad Ali, arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time. Over the next several decades, Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, LeBron James, and, most recently, Simone Biles are all names even the most unathletically inclined individuals will be able to recognize. Their lists of ground-breaking records have secured their names in our annals of history.
However, this term can be slightly discouraging. Since there can only be one individual within each sport or category that earns the title, it can definitely feel disheartening.
When we compare ourselves to any of those incredible individuals, they seem almost perfect while we can’t help but notice our own mistakes. Simone Biles, for instance, seems to nail her landing every time. However, if we don’t nail our landing just once, we feel as if we can never measure up to our potential.
Without even realizing it, we begin to beat ourselves up over the tiniest mistakes that we make. We allow those mistakes to crawl into our minds and settle there, insidiously chipping away at our self-confidence. Eventually, this may lead to us making more mistakes because we are still so caught up with what we did wrong in the past.
However, it is important to remember that Simone Biles doesn’t stick her landing every time. Instead, she learns from that mistake and chooses to try again. When we make a mistake, we have two decisions: carry the mistake into the present with regret or allow the mistake to teach you how to do things differently. It is imperative to remember that our mistake will always travel into the present, but we decide how it will affect us.
If you put the comma in the wrong place, learn from your mistake. If you left the coffee pot on or forgot to close the window when it was raining, learn from your mistake. In our hectic daily schedules, it becomes so easy to let those little mistakes consume our larger-than-life dreams, but we simply need to learn from the mistakes.
I know that I can’t travel back in time to fix my mistakes, but, even if I had that ability, I would never use it. From every mistake, I become a stronger, wiser person because I choose to learn from my mistakes.
The way we perceive mistakes is incredibly detrimental because we allow them to negatively affect our mindset. We incorrectly deem mistakes as proof that we haven’t tried hard enough.
However, mistakes are proof that we are trying and should try again. The past is where you learned the lesson, but the present is where you can apply the lesson.
As I watched the final episode of the Jeopardy tournament, I wished I knew any of the answers. I felt as if I understood history and literature until I watched Jeopardy’s GOAT answer before I even understood the question. As I tried to remember anybody who had won the Nobel Peace Prize or figure out where the American Falls are located, I realized that it was OK that I didn’t know the answer as long as I learned. In general, I realized that there is so much more to learn from life.
We will never know every answer, but we can ask any question. We can’t do everything, but we can do anything. I don’t know all things, but I know one thing: Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before.
