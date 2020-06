Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ADAMS...NORTHEASTERN KEARNEY...SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO AND SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT... AT 1232 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER HEARTWELL, OR 17 MILES SOUTHEAST OF KEARNEY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MINDEN, SHELTON, KENESAW, HEARTWELL, PROSSER AND NORMAN. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA.