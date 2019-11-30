Sixth grade

Anahi Acosta Morales

Marely Aguilar-Lopez

Michelle Ajpop Pereira

Joshua Angeles

Jonathan Arevalo Garcia

Christian Avalos Rodriguez

Perla Bahena Aguilar

Eulalia Baltazar Bernabe

Jesus Bernabe Mateo

Lidia Bernabe Perez

Tristan Boersen

Eli Bolles

Mollie Brooks

Hannah Bundy

Tamia Burns

Eruviel Calvillo Hurtado

Sherlin Carrillo Arriaza

Anthony Castaneda

Jaime Ceballos Rosales Jr.

Erick Celaya Ledesma

Makayla Celentano

Aylin Chavez Parra

Rey Corona Ramos

Rafael Cortes Avila

Leslie Cruz

Melissa De Leon Andres

Stefany Diaz Hernandez

Nathaniel Dreessen

Denisse Espinoza Garcia

Aviana Fierro Mendoza

Gabriel Foster

Kimberly Fuentes Ochoa

Elizabeth Gabriel Pintor

Jose Galindo

Geovanny Garcia

Kevin Garcia-Ortiz

Magaly Gomez Alvarado

Zurisadai Gomez Cotom

Desiree Gomez

Myranda Grabast

Kirk Greuter

Damon Grim

Haley Grobe

Kariah Hawkins

Shayla Hernandez Mencho

Diego Hernandez Rodriguez

Erik Hernandez Rodriguez

Andres Hernandez

Hallie Hinrichs

Miguel Ixcot Flores

Alfredo Jacobo Martinez

Claire Kluender

Cassie Lammers

Maria Lara Calzada

Vanessa Lazalde

Brayan Lindo Quixan

Jamal Little

Genesis Lopez Ayala

Lucy Lopez

Lincy Lopez-Perez

Ramiro Lucas Jr.

Zane Luevano

Teresa Luther

Areli Marino Velazquez

Autumn Marshall

Kevin Martinez Bahena

Rayna Mason

Kal Matthiessen

Jonny Matul Gonzalez

Jennifer Mejia Cota

Breylin Mendez

Eduardo Mendoza Andrade

Ilhan Mohamed

Dennis Molina

Kimberly Morales Alfaro

Estefany Morente Luis

Andrew Morris

Joselyn Mosqueda Ramirez

Owen Najera Arriaza

Briana Navarrete

Anni Nguyen

Kamry Niedfelt

Cooper Nigro

Jocelynn Nuncio

Nayely Olivares

Angela Pablo Hernandez

Alexandra Paz Soler

Jennifer Pedro Leon

Jesenia Pedroza Sotelo

Cintia Perez Bernabe

Jacquelyn Perez Orozco

Ubiya Perez

Zoey Platt

Jayce Poland

Kristopher Popoca Esquivel

Saul Popoca Guaderrama

Edna L. Puac Chanchavac

Juan Ramos De La Cruz

Mia Ramos

Eva Raymundo

Xander Redding

Caprice

Richardson

Lincoln Rieckman

Alejandro Rios

Dominik Rocha

Rudy Rodriguez Loya

Yobani Rodriguez Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez

Brandon Rodriguez

Orlando Rodriguez

Lincoln Roundy

Lesley Ruiz Avitia

Keylin Salazar-Paxtle

Guillermo Samaniego

Brisa Sanchez

Lisbeth Santana Cordero

Julian Santos Cotom

Paytn Schamp

Linda Siguar Guarcas

Silvestre Silvas Jr.

Andres Soto Hernandez

Jimena Soto Martinez

Elizabeth Stanley

Isaiah Sterling

Lela L. Straw

Gavin Stueben

Emelia Stull

Gisselle Tabora

Joselyn Terrazas

Rory Thorpe

Domingo Tipaz Ramos

Antonia Velasco

Pedro Ventura Vasquez

Darian Villa-Lopez

Trevor White

Cael Wiegert

Katherin Xicara Ramos

Yahya Yahya

Sergio Zometa Lopez.

Seventh grade

Lia Alfonso Parra

Estefany Ardon Lopez

Jose Bahena Figueroa

Natasha Baxter

Landon Bogosian

Ryker Booth

Aliza Bourne

Karina Calmo Bautista

Yuliza Carrillo Gomez

Emily Castro

Daniel Centeno Castro

Carmen Chacon

Jazmin Chay

Babur Choul

Edgar Cifuentes Oxlaj

Susana Coll Almeida

Ramzi Conklin

Ingrid Copas Gonzalez

Edgar Cuevas Ramirez

Hannah Dankert

Katerine Deleon

Amalia Dobbins

Allisen Edwards

Ayriana Evans

Karla Fierro Guerrero

Cristiana Flores

Dayami Galaviz

Ashley Garcia

Cindy Garcia

Natalie Gaytan

Jessie Gutierrez Larios

Diana Guzman

Aniyah Halm

Elijah Hawley

Sierra Holloway

Lizbeth Iniguez Medina

Matthew Iniguez

Willow Ironteeth

Laura Jose Tercero

Hope Kawata

Gavin Kuhlman

Karlee Lade

Eliberto Landaverde Zuniga

Kevin Liberato

Ethan Liegl

Thomas Liegl

Kendy Lindo Quixan

Kalyssa Littlejohn

Meyelin Lopez Lopez

Damian Lopez

Angel Lopez-Rivera

Yanira Lopez-Rivera

Yuliana Loya

Olivia Madison

Leticia Mancinas

Omar Martinez Zavala

Jonathan Maxon

Ava Miller

Greggory Minne

Alexis Monie

Eric Morales Morales

Katherine Morales Penalonzo

Heilene Murcia

Flor Nicolas Diego

Sophia Nigro

Arleth Nunez Acosta

Fernando Nunez Fregoso

Jennifer Ortiz Lorenzo

Edwin Ortiz Pascual

Sebastian Pascual

Julissa Pena Flores

Maritza Perez Bernabe

Grace Perkins

Kassandra Quezada Romero

Shaden Ramirez Mejia

Nazli Ramirez

Daniela Reyes Machuca

Alexia Rhoads

Anyia Roberts

Ashtyn Roberts

Kaelee Rojewski

Blanca Romero Rivas

Wilson Romero Vicente

Kaylee Ruballos Escobar

Alondra Salazar

Yeleyna Sanchez

Jamison Singer

Kevin Solares Garcia

Yancarlos Solis Mazariegos

Bryan Son Alvarez

Ayden Sorensen

Erika Soto Hernandez

Malika Thornton

Haily Trejo

Traxen Trujillo

Nyaliem Tut

Zacarias Ventura

Wendy Vicente

Aileen Villafuerte

Ashon Willey

Ty Williams

Hayley Yates

Eighth grade

Yuliana Alvarez

Trevor Andrews

Karen Argueta Medina

Juan Ayala Montanez

Boyd Bartlett

Daniela Beltran-Moreno

Luis Bermudez Corona

Alexander Blowers

Lazara Borrego

Samuel Brooks

Carly Burrows

Victor Castellanos Cornejo

Carlos Chamul

Ailyn Chavez Deras

Ciclali Cisneros Aguilera

Delilah Davis

Maria de la Cruz Garcia

Pedro J. Delatorre

Eliseo Deleon-Lopez

Dominguez Dominguez

Gavin Emery

Nancy Gongora Morales

Miguel Gonzalez Perez

Aiden Grobe

Gelsey Guaderrama

Arianny Guerrero Cordero

Daisy Guico Velasquez

Jaylen Hansen

Alex Hernandez Lopez

Brayan Hernandez

Grace Hill

Mohamed Hussein

Christopher Linden

Deisy Lopez

Yvonne Lopez

Ashley Luarca-Perez

Hawa Mahamat

Cesar Mancinas

Manyok Manyok

Victoria Martin Ahilon

Jarethzy Martin Martinez

Isabel Martinez

Jimena Martinez

Orion Miller

Hayley Minne

Jasmine Morales

Caitlyn O’Neill

Ruby Orozco-Castro

Denisse Pena Paxtle

Sherlyn Perez

Deyanara Quintana Arce

Stefanie Reynoso Paiz

Ivan Rivera Meza

Raymond Rodriguez

Violet Schleichardt

Braelyn Sindelar

Yesenia Tercero Escobar

Estavana Terrazas

Leticia Trejo

Bryana Vargas-Paiz

Daisy Villatoro

Elli Ward

Anthony Witter

Lidia Yusif

Joey Zeckser

