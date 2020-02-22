Vaping has jumped past tobacco as the product of choice for area high school students.
Michaela Perry, coordinator of Tobacco Free Hall County, said e-cigarettes have definitely “become way more popular among our youth” than tobacco.
According to a survey from 2018, 45.2% of Hall County 12th-graders had tried e-cigarettes, while 24.1% had sampled tobacco. Exactly one-third of the high school seniors said they were current e-cigarette users, while 9.98% said they currently used tobacco.
Many current high school students say the smell and other aspects of tobacco usage are “gross.”
But when the subject of e-cigarettes comes up, many say, “I’ve heard they’re not that bad for you.” They point out that e-cigarettes don’t smell bad, Perry said.
The students don’t realize that e-cigarettes are dangerous, she said.
When e-cigarettes came out, they became popular very quickly. The process of educating young people is still catching up.
“I think we’ve done a really good job on educating them on the dangers of tobacco, and now we just need to educate them on the dangers of e-cigarettes,” Perry said.
She is happy to see the minimum age for smoking raised.
Traditionally, most lifetime smokers begin before the age of 21, Perry said.
People’s brains develop until the age of 26. Those who begin early with tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, are more likely to become addicted, she said.
Vaping products contain nicotine, an “addictive chemical that can lead to addiction,” Perry said.
Usage can also lead to other problems, such as difficulty focusing in school and developing addictions to other products.
There haven’t been a lot of long-term studies into electronic cigarettes. But short-term studies suggest that vaping can cause lung damage, pulmonary illnesses and the irritation of airways, Perry said. Some people develop “popcorn lung,” in which the lung’s minuscule air sacs become scarred and constricted.
Vaping, she said, is not a cessation device.
In addition to preventing tobacco usage, the organization wants to help people quit. Tobacco Free Hall County recommends options approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as nicotine replacement therapy and cessation counseling.
Tobacco Free Hall County does prevention work with middle school and high school students.
Perry teaches a diversion class for young people who have been caught with tobacco. She has had students as young as 12 in the class.
In December, President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending package into law. One of the bills attached to the spending package raised the legal age to purchase tobacco and/or tobacco-related products from 19 to 21.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially changed the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. The new minimum age applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.
But the Nebraska attorney general’s office is reminding residents that as of now, Nebraska’s legal age is still 19.
A bill in the Nebraska Legislature, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese, would limit smoking in Nebraska to those 21 and older.
With the limit at 19, some high school students are able to buy vaping devices and tobacco products, Perry said. They may buy those products for younger friends.
She refers to vaping products as electronic nicotine delivery systems.
“Vaping is just basically a nice word for it,” Perry said.
The Center on Addiction defines vaping as “the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device. The term is used because e-cigarettes do not produce tobacco smoke, but rather an aerosol, often mistaken for water vapor, that actually consists of fine particles. Many of these particles contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and heart disease.”
Last year, the Nebraska Legislature approved a bill, sponsored by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, that set the minimum age to purchase tobacco and/or tobacco-related products at 19. The products include E-cigarettes and associated materials. That law took effect Jan. 1.
On Jan. 28, the Grand Island City Council increased the age of legally possessing tobacco products, vapor products or alternative nicotine products in the city from 19 to 21.
Last August, the Grand Island City Council prohibited the use of vaping devices in public places. The ordinance took effect Sept. 11.
Tobacco Free Hall County will take part in National Take Down Tobacco Day on March 18. Another event is a run set for July 25 at the Hall County Fair.
