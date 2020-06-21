Elise Vahle of Grand Island is competing in the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals.
The national scholarship program has transitioned to a digital format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Vahle, along with 49 other state representatives, has begun completing the competition through a series of video submissions and video conference calls.
The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and public speaking. This year, participants submitted videos for the talent and fitness categories. Vahle participated in public speaking via recorded video conference call. She also completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges over video conference and her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.
For her talent presentation, Vahle will perform a vocal piece to “All that Matters Now.”
The program will be broadcast for free on Thursday, Friday and Saturday on DistinguishedYW.org in place of the in-person showcases. The video submissions will be compiled and the three-night event is to be hosted by Dora Guo, the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019.
Each night scholarships will be awarded and on Saturday eight finalists will be selected from the group of 50 young women. One of these eight will be selected to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.
In total, $125,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to the Class of 2020.
Vahle is a 2020 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School and the daughter of Heidi and Clay Schutz.
