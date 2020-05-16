graduation

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees through virtual commencement ceremonies May 8.

Central Nebraska May graduates include:

Sharisa Tyma, Aurora, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Nicholas Weber, Aurora, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Kendra Newby, Central City, bachelor of arts in theatre;

Hannah Hurst, Doniphan, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Kassandra Cornwell, Genoa, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in social work; Katherine Porto, Gibbon, master of business administration;

Jarred Anderson, Grand Island, bachelor of science in management information systems, certificate; Jamie Bish, Grand Island, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Evelyn Bolanos, Grand Island, bachelor of science; Cody Brown, Grand Island, bachelor of science in architectural engineering; Gabrielle Candle, Grand Island, bachelor of science;

Ryan Christensen, Grand Island, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Justin Fay, Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Aubri Henke, Grand Island, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Samantha Huebner, Grand Island, certificate; Matthew Huntwork, Grand Island, bachelor of science in architectural engineering;

Danielle Kluver, Grand Island, master of public administration; Hannah Kolega, Grand Island, master of science; Linnette Kramer, Grand Island, master of science; Seth Redwine, Grand Island, master of science, certificate;

Emily Schutte, Grand Island, summa cum laude, bachelor of science; Brady Semm, Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in cybersecurity; Gualberto Veliz-Suarez, Grand Island, bachelor of arts in studio art;

Brandon Hemberger, Hastings, bachelor of science in education; Anisha Jones, Hastings, bachelor of science in business administration; Abby Keele, Hastings, master of social work; Haley Melvin, Hastings, master of social work; Nathan Patterson, Hastings, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems;

Alyssa Spartz, Hastings, summa cum laude, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in emergency management; Haley Stroud, Hastings, master of social work/master of science in CRCJ dual degree program; Jackson Urrutia, Hastings, master of science;

McKenna Friesen, Henderson, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in education; Dalton Davis, Ord, bachelor of science in business administration; Jarod Nekl, Shelby, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

