OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees through virtual commencement ceremonies May 8.
Central Nebraska May graduates include:
Sharisa Tyma, Aurora, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Nicholas Weber, Aurora, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Kendra Newby, Central City, bachelor of arts in theatre;
Hannah Hurst, Doniphan, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Kassandra Cornwell, Genoa, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in social work; Katherine Porto, Gibbon, master of business administration;
Jarred Anderson, Grand Island, bachelor of science in management information systems, certificate; Jamie Bish, Grand Island, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Evelyn Bolanos, Grand Island, bachelor of science; Cody Brown, Grand Island, bachelor of science in architectural engineering; Gabrielle Candle, Grand Island, bachelor of science;
Ryan Christensen, Grand Island, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Justin Fay, Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Aubri Henke, Grand Island, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Samantha Huebner, Grand Island, certificate; Matthew Huntwork, Grand Island, bachelor of science in architectural engineering;
Danielle Kluver, Grand Island, master of public administration; Hannah Kolega, Grand Island, master of science; Linnette Kramer, Grand Island, master of science; Seth Redwine, Grand Island, master of science, certificate;
Emily Schutte, Grand Island, summa cum laude, bachelor of science; Brady Semm, Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in cybersecurity; Gualberto Veliz-Suarez, Grand Island, bachelor of arts in studio art;
Brandon Hemberger, Hastings, bachelor of science in education; Anisha Jones, Hastings, bachelor of science in business administration; Abby Keele, Hastings, master of social work; Haley Melvin, Hastings, master of social work; Nathan Patterson, Hastings, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems;
Alyssa Spartz, Hastings, summa cum laude, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in emergency management; Haley Stroud, Hastings, master of social work/master of science in CRCJ dual degree program; Jackson Urrutia, Hastings, master of science;
McKenna Friesen, Henderson, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in education; Dalton Davis, Ord, bachelor of science in business administration; Jarod Nekl, Shelby, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.