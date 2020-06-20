OMAHA — Many area students have been named to the Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who earned grade point averages of 4.0 were named to the Chancellor’s List. Those on the Dean’s List earned grade point averages of at least 3.5.
Central Nebraska students named to the Chancellor’s List include:
Breyden Eckhout of Amherst; Lexie Faber, Paige Faber, Leta Lohrmeyer, Nolan Meyer and Nicholas Miller, all of Aurora;
Jamie Bish, Grant Cole, Macy Collins, Gavin Fox, Lakeisha Friedrichsen, Haleigh Hoos, Rhett Milner, Kasandra Moreno Santana, Rebecca Peterson, Luis Rodriguez, Alexia Schulte, Brady Semm and Megan Woods, all of Grand Island;
Nolan Barry, Jaiden Kully, Lance Lindstrom, John Pohlson, Alyssa Spartz, Uyen Tran and John Winchester, all of Hastings; Kyla Stauffer of Phillips; Lilly Swanson of St. Paul; and Kinsley Forbes of Wood River.
Central Nebraska students named to the Dean’s List include:
Tyanne Johnson of Albion; Lindsey Sonnenfeld of Alda; Josef Brandl, Nolan Fendt, John Helzer, Benjamin Johnson, Kaleb McQuillan, Maya Nachtigal, Trevor Swanson, Sharisa Tyma, Blake Vaught and Nicholas Weber, all of Aurora; Mara Stuhr of Bradshaw; Drew Drake, Bradon Parr and Lauren Vanlaningham, all of Broken Bow;
Ryan Dawe and Casey Markvicka, both of Burwell; Vayle Berger of Callaway; Karleen Kolar of Cedar Rapids; Christina Bailey and Amy Gathje, both of Central City; John Hosch of Chapman; Kelton Baxter, Hannah Hurst and Isaiah Valverde, all of Doniphan; Victor Kosmicki-Gutierrez of Elba; Stephanie Vavra of Elyria; Brendan Graff of Farwell; Parker Koziol of Genoa; Michael Page of Gibbon;
Jarred Anderson, Juan Arellanes, Jesse Arends, Yasmin Askar, Kyra Baker, Brendan Barnes, Jaime Bautista-Mendoza, Alexa Blase, Daniel Bolanos, Spencer Boltz, Jaydon Casillas, Bethany Collins, Jissell Cruz, Katelyn Douglass, Erick Estevez, Amanda Fay, Dominic Friesen, Madison Galusha, Riley Glause, Kyle Hancock, Maggie Harder, Zachary Harris, Samuel Harvey, Francisco Hernandez, Stephanie Huntwork, Craig Lewandowski, Eric Lewandowski, Kaitlyn Lilly, Fernando Lopez,
Cailey Matthews, Travis McGinley, Nathan Mead, Kirsten Medlin, Nathan Meyer, Adrian Moreira, Joseph Mueller, Jason Nguyen, Nathan Nielsen, James Noble, Jayden Palik, Heather Pohlmeier, Ashley Ramos, Adan Redwine, Alec Redwine, Redmond Reed, Zurisadai Saquiche Dominguez, Donovan Smith, Blake Steinke, Chenrong Su, Samantha Thornton, Kasey Townsend, Sharilyn Tuttle and Rodrigo Venegas, all of Grand Island;
Isaac Askey, Madison Beck, Nicholas Bohlen, Joshua Brooks, Hannah Buhr, Melissa Bush, Jeric Dullesco, Mara Franssen, Cameron Hastings, Brandon Hemberger, Malachi Hood, Kendal Jones, Elyse Keller, Jefferson Mai, Kelly Nguyen, Tonny Nguyen, Claire Redinger, Thomas Redinger, Chandice Rogers, Austin Seamann, Mariah Steiner, Megan Steiner, Alexander Teano, Alexander Thomas, Ayden Uerling, Ryker Van Brocklin and David Wacker, all of Hastings;
Brooklyn Epp of Henderson; Maria Consbruck and Luke Krabel, both of Juniata; Daniel Bresnahan of Marquette; Jackson Ulrich of Ord; Braden Hadwiger of Pleasanton; Quentin Bock and Thomas Hervert, both of Ravenna; Michaela Glause, Joseph Placke and Ryan Zimmerman, all of St. Libory; Rylan Dvorak of St. Paul;
Hannah McDaniel of Sargent; Jarod Nekl and Erica Pokorney, both of Shelby; Miranda Lozoya of Shelton; Erin Stevens of Spalding; Hunter Miller, Bailey Pinkelman, Camron Watson and Colby Young, all of Stromsburg.
