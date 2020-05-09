The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted virtual commencement ceremonies last week for 1,013 graduates.
Area students graduating include:
College of Nursing, Kearney Division
Bachelor of science in nursing — MaChelle Huffman, Broken Bow; Samantha Hughes, Burwell; Melissa Baker, Gibbon; Laura Kemboi, Ashley Larson and Jennifer Sindt, all of Grand Island; Morgan Parr (with high distinction), Hastings; Nicole Wardyn, Litchfield; Adeline Hand (with distinction), Pleasanton; Michelle Bruha (with highest distinction), Scotia; Josephine Terry (with distinction), Shelton; Kaitlyn Hermann and Jessica Rauert, both of Wood River.
Master of Science in Nursing — Debra Niles, Aurora; Karl Vollers, Central City; Courtney Herbig, Chapman; DeAnn McClellan, Pleasanton; Emily Christensen, St. Paul.
College of Nursing, Lincoln Division
Bachelor of science in nursing — Eva Hansen, Benedict; Chloe Engel, Clarks; Juan Palma Almanza, Grand Island; Elizabeth Clark, Kierstin Chondayle Curtis (with distinction), Elizabeth Sheehy and Claire Theisen, all of Hastings.
Master of science in nursing — Jeffrey Austin, Whitney West, Katherine Barnard, Michelle Fedon, Nicholas Genrich, Abigail Lechner and Najeeb Shekaiball, of Grand Island.
College of Nursing, Omaha Division
Bachelor of science in nursing — Brett Quick, Aurora; Laura Lowry (with distinction), Ashley Moseley, Samantha Sonnenfeld, Mallory Woods (with distinction), all of Grand Island; Alexa Dawson, Stromsburg.
Master of science in nursing — Christopher Monk, Central City.
Doctor of nursing practice — Shelby Gowen, Aurora, and Meghan Luebbert, Grand Island.
College of Nursing, Northern Division (Norfolk)
Bachelor of science in nursing — Gabriel Reinke, Hastings.
College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Bachelor of science in dental hygiene — Benjamin Lindquist, Osceola.
College of Dentistry (Scottsbluff)
Bachelor of science in dental hygiene — Tori Hellbusch, Fullerton.
College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Doctor of dental surgery — Chancy Hanquist, Clarks; Cody Rush, Grand Island; Tressa Gloystein, Hastings.
College of Medicine
Doctor of medicine — Tanner Hannappel (with distinction), Clarks; Stephen Goodin, Hastings; Austin Wilson, Juniata; Justin Burr (with high distinction) and John Gallagher, both of Kenesaw; Noel Bruner, Shelton.
College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy — Kayla Lane, Arcadia; Tanner Griffith, Aurora; Ku’ulei Stuhr and Jacqueline Waller, both of Grand Island; Brittany Hircock, Juniata.
College of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of science in medical laboratory science — Riley Taylor, Grand Island.
Bachelor of science in medical imaging & therapeutic science — Taylor Sutton (with distinction), Genoa, and Ileana Gonzalez, Grand Island.
Post baccalaureate professional certificate in magnetic resonance imaging — Jacalyn Johnson, Aurora.
Doctor of physical therapy — Blake Jeffres, Burwell; Levi Loper, Callaway; Paige Hild, Central City; Abigayle Preissler, Giltner; Jackson Buck, Grand Island; Jessey Petersen and Ceasar Teano, both of Hastings; Meagan Reiners (with distinction), Juniata.
College of Graduate Studies
Doctor of philosophy — Maggie Bartlett and Joel Frandsen, both of Grand Island.
