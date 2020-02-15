More than 5,700 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Central Nebraska students on the list include:

ALBION: Ethan Dozler, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Kaitlyn Dozler, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Dylan Gentrup, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Katie Goodwater, sophomore, College of Business, management; April Johnson, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, food science and technology; Jenna Kramer, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); and Joel Meyer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

ALDA: Dulce Garcia, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate.

ANSELMO: Renae Finney, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; and Troy Gilligan, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching.

ARNOLD: Leighton Bubak, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; Tatum Cool, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Morgan Eggleston, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Trevor Halstead, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; and Jasmine Nelson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts.

AURORA (A-M): Jadyn Cattau, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Megan DeVries, junior, College of Business, marketing; Emily Donnell, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Anna Helzer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish; John Helzer, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kiley H. Hixson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design (merchandising); Haley Huebert, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Kaleb McQuillan, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Sydney Meyer, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Ross W. Mosier, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Kade Moural, junior, College of Business, accounting;

AURORA (N-Z): Abigail Ostdiek, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Miranda Pospisil, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Morgann Pospisil, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Anthony Quandt, senior, College of Business, finance and economics; Garen Quandt, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Michael Reinsch, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Allison Saddler, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching; Sydney Shaw, junior, College of Business, management; Megan Snyder, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Colin Thieszen, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting.

AYR: Daniel Fleischer, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Garrett Furrow, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); and Emma Mays, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

BENEDICT: Brynley Klein, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.

BERWYN: Audrey Foster, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design (textile and apparel design); and Lexie Foster, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology.

BROKEN BOW: Josephine Bailey, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Ryan Beck, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Traiven Campbell, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish; Cade Chapin, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training; Jack Cole, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, sociology, and women’s and gender studies; Alyssa Cyboron, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Drew Drake, freshman, College of Engineering, construction management; Emily Flint, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Joshua Harvey, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training; Kalayah Ironshell, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Marcus Miller, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Science in Finance; Bradon S. Parr, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Joelle Sanger, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Cole Ulmer, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Gracie Williams, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; and Griffin Wright, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching.

BURWELL: Rebekah Birch, senior, College of Business, accounting, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education; Breanna Dawe, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition, exercise and health science option); Blake Mann, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Cayden Owens, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; College of Business, business administration; and Tressa Reiner, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

CAIRO: Macy Ann Baldwin, sophomore, College of Business, actuarial science; Amanda Jensen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, pre-secondary English (7-12); and Rachel Wells, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Karleen Kolar, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.

CENTRAL CITY: Noah C. Anderson, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Trinity Blase, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; and Morgan Twiss, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

CHAPMAN: John Hosch, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.

CLARKS: Kenady Kuhnel, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.

DANNEBROG: Jackson C. Noakes, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; and Samantha Simdorn, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

DONIPHAN: Kelton Baxter, freshman, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Madelyn Fitch, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Brady Glover, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Braden Schuppan, senior, College of Business, management; Lindsey Telecky, senior, College of Business, actuarial science; Christian Valverde, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; and Carson Wiltfong, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies.

ERICSON: Cooper Tonniges, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.

FARWELL: Kelsey Safarik, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

FULLERTON: Elizabeth Cunningham, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Jaxon Kramer, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Macy Peregrine, senior, College of Business, management; Kenna Swertzic, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and sociology; and Michaela Wetovick, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

GENOA: Dylan Loewe, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology; Katherine Mohr, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Colby Olson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; and Kelsey Swantek, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education.

GIBBON: Matty Hoskins, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.

GILTNER: Aubrianna Leichty, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

GRAND ISLAND (A-D): Meggan Andrade, senior, College of Business, marketing; Brendan Barnes, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Makayla Bauman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jaime Bautista-Mendoza, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Kylie Bergenske, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Nathan Boon, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Aldo Briones, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education; Lizbeth Chavez, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art history and criticism; Heidi Cooper, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jocelyn Guadalupe Covarrubias, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jissell Cruz, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Taryn Dimmitt, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Brooks Douglass, sophomore, College of Business, economics and finance; Peyton Dowding, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Addisyn Dupler, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations;

GRAND ISLAND (E-G): Matthew Eberle, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Jack Foglesong, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Lauren Frankforter, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Madison Galusha, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jairo Gamboa Urrego, senior, College of Business, economics and finance; Taylor Gannon, senior, College of Business, finance and economics; Erica Garcia, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kale Gardner, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; and Riley Glause, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

GRAND ISLAND (H-J): Kyle Hancock, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Abbey Hansen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Maggie Harder, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology, College of Engineering, software engineering; Parker Harders, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Samuel Harvey, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Katelyn Hill, sophomore, College of Business, actuarial science; Carson Holliday, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; Abigail Hornady, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Madison Huismann, senior, College of Business, management; Madison Imig, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, English; and Hope Jensen, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology;

GRAND ISLAND (K-L): Olivia Kalvoda, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Alexander Kemnitz, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Grace Kennedy, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Aysha Keopanya, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Maggie Keslar, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Haley Ketteler, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Hannah Kier, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Trey Kissack, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology and psychology; Zachary Kneale, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Taylor Kool, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, science (7-12); Ryan Kruse, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Andrew Kulp, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Ethan Lemburg, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Eric Lewandowski, senior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Kaitlyn G. Lilly, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; and Brent Lucke, sophomore, College of Business, marketing;

GRAND ISLAND (M-P): Enrique Martinez, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Myah Mattke, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies and English; Nathan Mead, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Kali Moreno, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kasandra A. Moreno Santana, freshman, Explore Center, pre-law; Nathan Nielsen, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; and Seara Ontiveros, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology. Jayden Palik, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Osvaldo Palma Vargas, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Keagan Palmer, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Maricela Reyes, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Bailey Parr, senior, College of Business, marketing; Ana Perez-Senic, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology and Spanish; Dominic Pfeifer, freshman, College of Business, finance; Tyler Pikop, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; and Kelsey Placke, junior, College of Business, management;

GRAND ISLAND (R): Selena Ramirez Ahilon, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Adan Redwine, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Alec Redwine, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Emma Reilly, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Leavitt Reno, freshman, College of Business, business administration; ZitaAnne Reno, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Joana Reyes, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Taylor Riemersma, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Emily Robinson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Rianne Rodriguez, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; and Edgar Ruiz-Guaderrama, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

GRAND ISLAND (S): McKensie Saiyavongsa, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Christian Sanchez-Jimenez, sophomore, College of Business, accounting; Thomas Schoenstein, junior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Tyler Sextro, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Reagan Smith, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Kylee Sodomka, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Viangri Sontay Lopez, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Blake A. Steinke, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; and Austin Strasburg, senior, College of Business, finance;

GRAND ISLAND (T-Z): Carolyn Thayer, junior, College of Business, management; Maria Toner, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Molli Turek, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Rodrigo Venegas, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Dalton Vieth, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Kelby Vieth, senior, College of Business, accounting; Mitchell Vitera, freshman, College of Business, marketing and finance; Megan Wardyn, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition, exercise and health science option); Elizabeth Waters, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Noelle Whitaker, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Camryn Wiegert, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Joshua Wiemers, freshman, College of Business, business administration; and Shannon Woodward, sophomore, College of Business, management.

HASTINGS (A-J): Trent Ahlers, post-baccalaureate, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Emma Arthur, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Isaac Askey, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Libbie DeBusk, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Andrei Frausto, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Zachary Glass, junior, College of Business, marketing; Cameron Hastings, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Malachi Hood, freshman, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Allison Johnson, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; and Allyson Johnson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, French and speech (7-12).

HASTINGS (K-M): Jack Keller, sophomore, College of Business, economics; Thomas Kerr, sophomore, College of Business, accounting; Kelsey Kusek, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Alayna Kyle, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Lindsey LaBrie, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife, College of Arts and Sciences, German; Joanna Lopez-Hernandez, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; Jefferson Mai, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Cory Meyer, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Alexa Mitcham, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; and Ellie M. Moncrief, junior, College of Business, international business.

HASTINGS (N-R): Haylee O’Connell, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Johnathan O’Keeffe Jr., sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; William Parker, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Ryan Pawloski, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Jacob Placke, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Thomas Redinger, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; and Lauren Reiman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

HASTINGS (S-Z): Daulten Sadd, senior, College of Business, management and accounting; Cole Shardelow, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, philosophy; Justine Steiner, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, German, College of Business, international business; Hunter Stewart, junior, College of Business, accounting; Alexander Teano, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Spencer Tessman, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, German and Spanish; Nicholas Theoharis, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; Alexander Thomas, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Ansel Uerling, senior, College of Business, accounting; Ayden Uerling, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Ryker Van Brocklin, sophomore, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Angela Nguyen Vu, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; David Wacker Jr., senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Bryant Warrick, sophomore, College of Business, finance; McLean Witte, freshman, College of Business, finance and marketing; and Damon Woehr, sophomore, College of Business, accounting and finance;

HORDVILLE: Cara DeMers, sophomore, College of Business, accounting.

JUNIATA: Tyler Beck, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, philosophy and sociology; Hundter Biede, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Faith Hrnchir, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Noel Hrnchir, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Luke Krabel, freshman, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Brittany Mangers, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Benjamin Pfeiffer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition, exercise and health science option); Jared Prevette, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, science (7-12); and Monica Wahlmeier, sophomore, College of Business, business administration.

KENESAW: Ryan Denkert, freshman, College of Business, business administration; and Hannah Schnitzler, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

MARQUETTE: Sable Campa, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; and Benjamin Janssen, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

MINDEN: Jenae Boudreau, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Leah Boudreau, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Robin Carlson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Adam DeLaet, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Ryleigh Hanson, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; and Emma Rutt, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health.

NORMAN: Courtney Thompson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

NORTH LOUP: Haley M. Witthuhn, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

ORD: Alexis Hagstrom, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Jordan D. Kuck, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Katherine Lansman, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, chemistry; Cade Svoboda, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, food science and technology; and Madison Thompson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

OSCEOLA: Christian Berck, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Brennan Bryan, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; and Benjamin Lohrman, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics.

PETERSBURG: Patricia Cleveland, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Kyle Schumacher, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Seth Schumacher, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; and Lauren Seier, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

PHILLIPS: Lauren Eihusen, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Sarah Qualsett, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Lauryn Smith, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Hannah Speicher, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; and Bryce Sweeney, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish.

PLEASANTON: Samantha Phillips, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts.

RAVENNA: Quentin Bock, freshman, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Brooklyn Fiddelke, sophomore, College of Business, marketing; Addison Muhlbach, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Jared Muhlbach, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; and Jonathan Vacek, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental restoration science.

RIVERDALE: Rowdy Melton, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health.

ROCKVILLE: Callie Dethlefs, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; and Reed Trumler, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

ST. EDWARD: Halie Andreasen, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Noah Micek, senior, College of Business, supply chain management; Tyra Reardon, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; and Andrea Stock, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12);

ST. LIBORY: Nicholas Kozisek, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; and Ryan Zimmerman, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management.

ST. PAUL: Rylan Dvorak, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Tanner Levander, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; and Sierra Smith, freshman, College of Business, accounting.

SHELBY: Brenna Houdersheldt, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; and Vanessa Whitmore, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, food science and technology.

SHELTON: Elizabeth Gannon, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; and Luryn Hendrickson, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

SILVER CREEK: Lana R. Hebda, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; and Samantha Wyman, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

SPALDING: Elizabeth Keber, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health.

STROMSBURG: Andrew Adelson, senior, College of Business, business administration; Hunter Miller, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jennifer Pallas, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; and Taylor Stratman, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine.

TRUMBULL: Katherine Askey, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate.

WOOD RIVER: Cassidy Stutzman, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared, undergraduate.

Tags

Load comments