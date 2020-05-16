unl graduation

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 3,478 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.

The celebration can be viewed at https: //commencement.unl.edu. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, May 2020 graduates will be able to download and share their digital diploma. Details will be available soon at https: //go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.

All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.

Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:

ALBION: Dana Grape, bachelor of arts; Keaton Henry, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

ANSELMO: Renae Finney, bachelor of journalism.

AURORA: Anna Helzer, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Kiley Hixson, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Drew Jensen, bachelor of science in business administration; Olivia Longsine, bachelor of journalism; Katelyn McClure, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Amy Morris, bachelor of arts.

AYR: Lucas Goldenstein, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

BROKEN BOW: Emily Flint, bachelor of science; Skylar Hoscheit, bachelor of fine arts; Marcus Miller, master of business administration; Charmayne Popp, bachelor of science in animal science; Garrett Ulmer, bachelor of science; Sydney Wells, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

BURWELL: Kelli Bower, bachelor of arts; Casey Markvicka, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Ali Stout, bachelor of science in animal science.

CAIRO: Beau Johnson, juris doctor; Rachel Wells, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

CALLAWAY: Emily Kimball, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Amber Ross, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

CENTRAL CITY: Jaeden Beyer, bachelor of music in education; Jasmine Wilson, bachelor of science in animal science.

CLARKS: TanyaLynn Crawford, master of science; Kenady Kuhnel, bachelor of journalism; Elle Lesiak, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Jaedyn Morris, bachelor of arts.

DONIPHAN: Brady Glover, bachelor of fine arts; Braden Schuppan, bachelor of science in business administration.

ERICSON: Robyn Ita, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

FULLERTON: Emily Frenzen, bachelor of science in agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Macy Peregrine, bachelor of science in business administration; Michaela Wetovick, bachelor of science in agronomy with high distinction.

GENOA: Jerrad Konz, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Parker Koziol, bachelor of science in construction management.

GIBBON: Hayden Cudaback, master of architecture; Jazymyn Miles, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Edward Spencer, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

GRAND ISLAND (A-G): Meggan Andrade, bachelor of science in business administration; Juan Arellanes Gallarzo Jr., bachelor of science in civil engineering; Brendan Barnes, bachelor of science in civil engineering with distinction; Fatima Herrera, bachelor of science; Makayla Bauman, bachelor of arts; Jaime Bautista-Mendoza, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Spencer Boltz, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Nathan Boon, bachelor of science in construction management; Kevin Cahoy, bachelor of science with high distinction; Alexandra Carlini, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Lesley Castanaza, bachelor of arts; Briseyda Ceballos Cornejo, bachelor of arts; bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Peyton Dowding, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Matthew Eberle, bachelor of arts; Marwa Eissa, bachelor of arts; Guadalupe Esquivel, bachelor of arts; Laura Gamboa Urrego, bachelor of arts; Taylor Gannon, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction; Erica Garcia, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Riley Glause, bachelor of science in civil engineering with distinction; Matthew Graves, bachelor of science in business administration.

GRAND ISLAND (H-P): Abbey Hansen, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Parker Harders, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Taylor Hayes, juris doctor with highest distinction; Francisco Hernandez, bachelor of science in construction management; Jonathan Juarez, bachelor of science in construction management; Alexander Kemnitz, bachelor of science in agricultural education with high distinction; Trey Kissack, bachelor of arts; Zachary Kneale, bachelor of arts with distinction; Eric Lewandowski, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Kali Moreno, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Nathan Nielsen, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Kip Ortega, bachelor of journalism; Keagan Palmer, master of professional accountancy; Bailey Parr, bachelor of science in business administration; Ana Perez-Senic, bachelor of arts; Nicole Phinney, college of architecture, bachelor of science in Design with distinction.

GRAND ISLAND (Q-Z): Emma Reilly, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Jordyn Retzlaff, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; James Riley, bachelor of science in agronomy; Taylor Ronquillo, bachelor of arts; Brennon Root, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Ever Rosales, bachelor of journalism; Alex Stocker, bachelor of science in agricultural education; Maria Toner, bachelor of journalism; Brogan Vahle, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Ashley Wagner, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Megan Wardyn, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with highest distinction; Elizabeth Waters, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with highest distinction; Ryan Wiese, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

GREELEY: Nathan Nekoliczak, bachelor of science in business administration.

HAMPTON: Todd Honas, bachelor of arts.

HASTINGS: Derek Boyd, bachelor of science in business administration; Eliza Donley, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Joshua Dycus, bachelor of science in business administration; Jared Jackson, bachelor of journalism; Seth Kirkegaard, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Lindsey LaBrie, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife with high distinction; bachelor of arts with distinction; Justin Lukas, bachelor of science; Heidi Manchame-Bonilla, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Megan O’Grady, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Sydney Parr, bachelor of arts; Ryan Pawloski, bachelor of journalism with high distinction; Lauren Reiman, bachelor of science with highest distinction; Kyle Santos, bachelor of journalism; Alexander Saturnino Teano, bachelor of science in electrical engineering with distinction; Hoai Thanh Vu, bachelor of science in business administration.

HENDERSON: Clay Bergen, bachelor of science in agricultural economics.

JUNIATA: Tyler Beck, bachelor of arts with distinction; Noel Hrnchir, bachelor of journalism; Brittany Mangers, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Jonathan Nienhueser, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Lauren Volzke, doctor of audiology.

KENESAW: Rose Wehrman, bachelor of arts with distinction.

MARQUETTE: Sable Campa, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Scott Smith, juris doctor.

ORD: Alexis Hagstrom, bachelor of arts, bachelor of arts; Katherine Lansman, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Cade Svoboda, bachelor of science in food science and technology with high distinction.

OSCEOLA: Riley Girard, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

PALMER: Chase Samuelson, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

PLEASANTON: Caleb Eckel, bachelor of science in agronomy; Kang il Park, master of science; William Roe, bachelor of arts.

RAVENNA: Emily Dethlefs, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Rebecca King, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Hanna Miigerl, bachelor of science; Jared Muhlbach, bachelor of science in mechanized systems management with high distinction; Kobe Schirmer, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

ROSELAND: Abby Ehrman, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

ST. EDWARD: Fina Choat, bachelor of science in animal science; Emily Cumming, bachelor of science in forensic science, bachelor of science in insect science; Noah Micek, bachelor of science in business administration.

ST. LIBORY: Spencer Ritchie, bachelor of science in business administration.

ST. PAUL: Devan Berney, bachelor of arts; Rylan Dvorak, bachelor of science in agricultural engineering with distinction; Colton Helgoth, bachelor of science in business administration; Tyler Howard, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Dylan Spilinek, bachelor of fine arts with high distinction.

SHELBY: Jaden Kuhnel, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Felicia Pandorf, bachelor of science in animal science with high distinction; Ryan Perry, bachelor of science in business administration; Vanessa Whitmore, bachelor of science in food science and technology.

SPALDING: Bronc McKay, master of professional accountancy.

TAYLOR: John Schroder, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

WOOD RIVER: Kaitlyn Thesenvitz, bachelor of science in animal science; Sloane Tiarks, bachelor of science in animal science.

