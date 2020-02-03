KEARNEY — Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas participated Jan. 27 in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
A total of 760 high school music students worked with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.
Central Nebraska students chosen to participate include:
Festival Band
Julianna Zubrod, Mollie Kubicka, Maddie McDaniel, Tyson Kerr and Brennan Wrightsman, all of Adams Central; Jasmin Pineda-Dominguez, Ansley; Elena Kuehner and Allyson Weber, both of Aurora; Chad Schmidt, Broken Bow; Kenny Castillo, Grand Island Central Catholic;
Delainey Koeller, Erick Rodriguez and Noah Foley, all of Grand Island Senior High; Jacob Niedfelt, Northwest; Ashley Bruha and Vito Javarone, both of Ord; Hayden Hauge, Ravenna; Steven Snyder, Shelton; Marissa Morris and Ty Vanek, both of Twin River.
Festival Choir
Jessica Bauld, Caleb Kohl, Seth Wright, Christopher Preister and Jonny Lindgren, all of Boone Central; Erin Zulkoski, Gabrielle Kissell and Gage Waterhouse, all of Broken Bow; Karlee McBride, Burwell; Lexi Shaffert, Central Valley; Jentry Lovejoy and Shep Spahn, both of Cross County;
Christopher Mercer, Gibbon; Elli Steenson and Jacob McNamara, both of Grand Island Central Catholic; Sean Duffy, Kenesaw; Autumn Foster, Callee Alexander and Trevor Vancura, all of Ord; Kiana Schuster, Ravenna; Brandon Merrell, St. Edward; Ben Feeken, Coy Ruzicka, Austin Dubas, Dustin Arp and Braden Stepanek, all of St. Paul.
Honor Band
Jaden Nienhueser, Taylia Huyser, Tristan Weston and Claire Kiolbasa, all of Adams Central; Willa Sharp, Gregory Evans, Tyler Miller, Ben Olsufka and Hannah Donnell, all of Aurora;
Lilian Miller, Martin Magana, Abraham Lopez, Zach Claassen and Samantha Gapp, all of Grand Island Senior High; Talia Parlane, Nebraska Christian; Michaela Folkers, Northwest; Liana Jablonski and Jessica Bruha, both of Ord; and Skyler Nelson, St. Paul.
Honor Choir
Emma Potter, Esther Uma, Julia Nore, Landin Pribnow and Brian Mock, all of Boone Central; Rayelee Smith, Abby Flint, Graycee Oeltjen, Danielle Osmond, Ava Williams, Cameron Grafel, Isak Chancellor, Alex Wenquist and Paul Batchelder, all of Broken Bow;
Kilee Ackles and Airalee Evans, both of Central Valley; Faith McDonald, Gabi Neice and Colten Seevers, all of Centura; Hannah Linn, Rachel Smith, Sammie Osentowski and Jentry Lovejoy, all of Cross County; Kate McFarland, Grand Island Central Catholic; Jordyn Martin, Hampton;
Dalton Smith, Kenesaw; Olivia Janssen, Keith Wasomi and Clay Purkerson, all of Nebraska Christian; Eli Noyd, Shelby-Rising City; Logan Hellerich and Castor Ruyle, Shelton; Rachel Jameson, Nick Busse and Carmen Kosmicki, all of St. Paul; Colton Rupp and Tucker Alexander, both of Twin River.
Women’s Choir
Sadie Goodwater and Madyson Zoucha, Boone Central; Gillian Sherbeck, Broken Bow; Emma Schroeder and Micha Cordes, both of Kenesaw; Jianna Grooms, Ord; Alexis Evans and Esperanza Colmenarez-Chapa, both of Ravenna; Kelsie Hupp, Riverside;
Alyssa Blohm and Haley Hanak, both of Shelby-Rising City; Lacie Cruise, St. Edward; Samantha
Reimers, Elise Arp, Kristen Retzlaff, Pilar Arellano, Sage Shriner and Dolcey Van Winkle, all of St. Paul.
