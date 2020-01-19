KEARNEY — Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

The event, scheduled for Jan. 27, includes 760 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the Festival Band and Honor Band, along with the UNK Wind Ensemble. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the Festival Choir, Honor Choir, Women’s Choir and UNK Choraleers.

The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.

Central Nebraska students participating include:

Festival Band

ADAMS CENTRAL: Julianna Zubrod, Mollie Kubicka, Maddie McDaniel, Tyson Kerr and Brennan Wrightsman

ANSLEY: Jasmin Pineda-Dominguez

AURORA: Elena Kuehner and Allyson Weber

BROKEN BOW: Chad Schmidt

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Kenny Castillo

GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH: Delainey Koeller, Erick Rodriguez and Noah Foley

NORTHWEST HIGH: Jacob Niedfelt

ORD: Ashley Bruha and Vito Javarone

RAVENNA: Hayden Hauge

SHELTON: Steven Snyder

TWIN RIVER: Marissa Morris and Ty Vanek

Festival Choir

BOONE CENTRAL: Jessica Bauld, Caleb Kohl, Seth Wright, Christopher Preister and Jonny Lindgren

BROKEN BOW: Erin Zulkoski, Gabrielle Kissell and Gage Waterhouse

BURWELL: Karlee McBride

CENTRAL VALLEY: Lexi Shaffert

CROSS COUNTY: Jentry Lovejoy and Shep Spahn

GIBBON: Christopher Mercer

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Elli Steenson and Jacob McNamara

KENESAW: Sean Duffy

ORD: Autumn Foster, Callee Alexander and Trevor Vancura

RAVENNA: Kiana Schuster

ST. EDWARD: Brandon Merrell

ST. PAUL: Ben Feeken, Coy Ruzicka, Austin Dubas, Dustin Arp and Braden Stepanek

Honor Band

ADAMS CENTRAL: Jaden Nienhueser, Taylia Huyser, Tristan Weston and Claire Kiolbasa

AURORA: Willa Sharp, Gregory Evans, Tyler Miller, Ben Olsufka and Hannah Donnell

GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH: Lilian Miller, Martin Magana, Abraham Lopez, Zach Claassen and Samantha Gapp

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN: Talia Parlane

NORTHWEST HIGH: Michaela Folkers

ORD: Liana Jablonski and Jessica Bruha

ST. PAUL: Skyler Nelson

Honor Choir

BOONE CENTRAL: Emma Potter, Esther Uma, Julia Nore, Landin Pribnow and Brian Mock

BROKEN BOW: Rayelee Smith, Abby Flint, Graycee Oeltjen, Danielle Osmond, Ava Williams, Cameron Grafel, Isak Chancellor, Alex Wenquist and Paul Batchelder

CENTRAL VALLEY: Kilee Ackles and Airalee Evans

CENTURA: Faith McDonald, Gabi Neice and Colten Seevers

CROSS COUNTY: Hannah Linn, Rachel Smith, Sammie Osentowski and Jentry Lovejoy

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Kate McFarland

HAMPTON: Jordyn Martin

KENESAW: Dalton Smith

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN: Olivia Janssen, Keith Wasomi and Clay Purkerson

SHELBY-RISING CITY: Eli Noyd

SHELTON: Logan Hellerich and Castor Ruyle

ST. PAUL: Rachel Jameson, Nick Busse and Carmen Kosmicki

TWIN RIVER: Colton Rupp and Tucker Alexander

Women’s Choir

BOONE CENTRAL: Sadie Goodwater and Madyson Zoucha

BROKEN BOW: Gillian Sherbeck

CENTRAL VALLEY: Larista Barner

KENESAW: Emma Schroeder and Micha Cordes

ORD: Jianna Grooms

RAVENNA: Alexis Evans and Esperanza Colmenarez-Chapa

RIVERSIDE: Kelsie Hupp

SHELBY-RISING CITY: Alyssa Blohm and Haley Hanak

ST. EDWARD: Lacie Cruise

ST. PAUL: Samantha Reimers, Elise Arp, Kristen Retzlaff, Pilar Arellano. Sage Shriner and Dolcey Van Winkle

