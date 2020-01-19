KEARNEY — Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
The event, scheduled for Jan. 27, includes 760 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the Festival Band and Honor Band, along with the UNK Wind Ensemble. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the Festival Choir, Honor Choir, Women’s Choir and UNK Choraleers.
The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.
Central Nebraska students participating include:
Festival Band
ADAMS CENTRAL: Julianna Zubrod, Mollie Kubicka, Maddie McDaniel, Tyson Kerr and Brennan Wrightsman
ANSLEY: Jasmin Pineda-Dominguez
AURORA: Elena Kuehner and Allyson Weber
BROKEN BOW: Chad Schmidt
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Kenny Castillo
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH: Delainey Koeller, Erick Rodriguez and Noah Foley
NORTHWEST HIGH: Jacob Niedfelt
ORD: Ashley Bruha and Vito Javarone
RAVENNA: Hayden Hauge
SHELTON: Steven Snyder
TWIN RIVER: Marissa Morris and Ty Vanek
Festival Choir
BOONE CENTRAL: Jessica Bauld, Caleb Kohl, Seth Wright, Christopher Preister and Jonny Lindgren
BROKEN BOW: Erin Zulkoski, Gabrielle Kissell and Gage Waterhouse
BURWELL: Karlee McBride
CENTRAL VALLEY: Lexi Shaffert
CROSS COUNTY: Jentry Lovejoy and Shep Spahn
GIBBON: Christopher Mercer
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Elli Steenson and Jacob McNamara
KENESAW: Sean Duffy
ORD: Autumn Foster, Callee Alexander and Trevor Vancura
RAVENNA: Kiana Schuster
ST. EDWARD: Brandon Merrell
ST. PAUL: Ben Feeken, Coy Ruzicka, Austin Dubas, Dustin Arp and Braden Stepanek
Honor Band
ADAMS CENTRAL: Jaden Nienhueser, Taylia Huyser, Tristan Weston and Claire Kiolbasa
AURORA: Willa Sharp, Gregory Evans, Tyler Miller, Ben Olsufka and Hannah Donnell
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH: Lilian Miller, Martin Magana, Abraham Lopez, Zach Claassen and Samantha Gapp
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN: Talia Parlane
NORTHWEST HIGH: Michaela Folkers
ORD: Liana Jablonski and Jessica Bruha
ST. PAUL: Skyler Nelson
Honor Choir
BOONE CENTRAL: Emma Potter, Esther Uma, Julia Nore, Landin Pribnow and Brian Mock
BROKEN BOW: Rayelee Smith, Abby Flint, Graycee Oeltjen, Danielle Osmond, Ava Williams, Cameron Grafel, Isak Chancellor, Alex Wenquist and Paul Batchelder
CENTRAL VALLEY: Kilee Ackles and Airalee Evans
CENTURA: Faith McDonald, Gabi Neice and Colten Seevers
CROSS COUNTY: Hannah Linn, Rachel Smith, Sammie Osentowski and Jentry Lovejoy
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Kate McFarland
HAMPTON: Jordyn Martin
KENESAW: Dalton Smith
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN: Olivia Janssen, Keith Wasomi and Clay Purkerson
SHELBY-RISING CITY: Eli Noyd
SHELTON: Logan Hellerich and Castor Ruyle
ST. PAUL: Rachel Jameson, Nick Busse and Carmen Kosmicki
TWIN RIVER: Colton Rupp and Tucker Alexander
Women’s Choir
BOONE CENTRAL: Sadie Goodwater and Madyson Zoucha
BROKEN BOW: Gillian Sherbeck
CENTRAL VALLEY: Larista Barner
KENESAW: Emma Schroeder and Micha Cordes
ORD: Jianna Grooms
RAVENNA: Alexis Evans and Esperanza Colmenarez-Chapa
RIVERSIDE: Kelsie Hupp
SHELBY-RISING CITY: Alyssa Blohm and Haley Hanak
ST. EDWARD: Lacie Cruise
ST. PAUL: Samantha Reimers, Elise Arp, Kristen Retzlaff, Pilar Arellano. Sage Shriner and Dolcey Van Winkle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.