‘Twas the night before college, & all through the place,
Not a McDonald was stirring, except for Grace;
Five alarms were set by her bedside with care,
In hopes of avoiding a “being late” scare.
While Grace tossed and turned in her childhood bed,
Visions of angry professors danced in her head.
Goodbyes are difficult when changes are set.
And it occurred to Grace, “I’m not even packed yet!”
Stumbling out of bed, she arose with a clatter,
And fetched her suitcase to tend to the matter.
While wishing that college had a school supplies list.
She decided what to keep and what will be missed.
As she sorted through belongings, her thoughts were adrift,
Especially when through photographs she’d sift.
Despite the excitement of finally moving in,
Grace would miss her family, her home, and her friends.
Like a freight train, reality hit her quick.
Would her roommate be satisfied with her pick?
“How the heck will I get my life on track?”
Grace worried, listing the names of the items she packed.
“All 17 towels, pepper spray, and toothbrush,
Shower shoes, teddy bear, and outfits for rush,
Bedding, Tide Pods, and what room will allow.
Why stress about laundry, when you don’t know how?”
Soon, the suitcase became too heavy to drag.
How can you pack life into one, measly bag?
By using her body weight, her sweat, and her drive,
Grace zipped the bag that would help her survive.
With the task completed, Grace was still far from bliss,
Because she couldn’t squeeze in what she’d truly miss.
College meant leaving her little brothers & sisters.
When she returned, would they recognize or resist her?
Would she die her hair blue and let tattoos fill her?
Certainly not, because then Dad would kill her.
She feared losing her Student ID with her name.
Then Grace’s view settled on her graduation frame.
Her eyes — how they sparkled! Her smile so bright!
On that special day, Grace knew she would be all right.
She was dressed in gown and cap, from head to toe.
From Centurion to Loper, Grace would surely grow.
She set down the photo, feeling slightly relieved,
Remembering the love & support she received.
Despite the struggles of failure & heartbreak,
Life is measured by the risks we choose to take.
It was time to march to the beat of her own drum.
“Get ready, UNK, because here I come!”
There’s no need to dwell on the time that was spent.
“If all else fails, I’ll live in my parents’ basement.”
Grace spoke no more words, and went straight to her bed,
Now that optimism chased away the doubts in her head.
And laying her hands together as a pair,
And closing her eyes, she sunk into prayer.
She thanked the Lord for her life & future again,
And for all of her blessings before saying, “Amen.”
Tomorrow Grace would exclaim, as the suburban drove out of sight.
“I love you all, & from my heart, my story I will write!”
Unfortunately, this is my last time writing for The Independent as a youth columnist, and I am sad to leave such a fulfilling position. However, I would like to Thank the Independent, especially Jim Faddis and Bette Pore, for granting me this opportunity and for bringing our community together. (Hopefully, someday I will be able to write for you again!)
Thank you also to those who have taken the time to read my articles. I hope that you enjoyed reading my pieces as much as I enjoyed writing them. Believe me when I say, your kind feedback means a lot, and I hope my writing has brought you joy.
Looking back, I couldn’t have done it without my family, friends, teachers and community members who have stood by me. Examples include the many people who have asked me personally what the missing word was at the end of my articles.
Speaking of the missing word, the word in my previous article was “overcome.” So long, thank you, and God ____ (I encourage you to read the first letter of the last five sentences to form the final word.)