Trinity Lutheran School is celebrating the opportunities Lutheran education provides this week as part of National Lutheran Schools Week.
On Thursday, students met for their monthly assembly to celebrate Lutheran Schools Week. Julie Keeley, youth director at Peace Lutheran Church, led the student body in song and dance before giving them an opportunity to participate in Minute to Win It games. As part of the games, students tossed marshmallows from one cup to another and used a straw to transfer marshmallows from one container to another.
Principal Jerrita Staehr said each day this week, students have been able to participate in dress up days with themes such as pajamas, nerds, decades and Disney. They also had a holiday theme each day where they decorated the school’s lunch room and ate holiday-themed desserts.
“We had Christmas cookies and the kids thought that was exciting to celebrate Christmas in January,” Staehr said. “They had pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Yesterday (Wednesday) they had doughnuts for the Fourth of July and today (Thursday) they had Rice Krispies Easter basket treats.”
Staehr said students from Heartland Lutheran High School came and had hot chocolate with Trinity Lutheran students Thursday.
As part of an offering project this week, Staehr said, Trinity Lutheran fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade students helped package meals for Mercy Meals. She said this gives students a hands-on community service experience and the ability to reach out to those less fortunate.
“It is important for them to have the opportunity to serve and do something for someone else,” Staehr said. “They realize their own blessings and how blessed they are.”
In addition to some students helping to package meals, all students brought in quarters to donate to Mercy Meals. Staehr said they collected more than $750 in quarters.
“When we were talking about bringing quarters and how that would be a meal — three quarters a day — I said that sometimes these children might only get one meal a day,” she said. “The students said, ‘That’s sad,’ but I told them that it is better than none. If they bring quarters, that is good for over a month.”
During Lutheran Schools Week, Staehr said, she hopes students realize the joy of being forgiven by God and that they are children of God. This joy surpasses the trials they go through and is there in both good and bad times.
“Lutheran education is a gift and supported by other congregations and other people,” she said. “But what sets us apart is the ability to integrate our faith into our teaching and to recognize that what we do is on purpose with a purpose. We want to offer that hope on a daily basis. Lots of places offer a great education, but what makes us different is the ability to speak about the truth that comes from Scripture.”
Staehr said some of the things that make Trinity Lutheran unique is that it offers Bible study classes to students. It also offers music classes to all students, middle-school electives such as a careers class, a project-based learning class where students get to choose what they want to learn and a video production class.
With Trinity Lutheran being a smaller school, Staehr said, there are smaller class sizes for more personalized, one-on-one learning for students.
“We have the ability to know every child and family,” she said. “We really create that sense of family and that sense of belonging.”
Those interested in attending Trinity Lutheran are encouraged to attend its open house from 6 to 7 p.m. March 10. Students who will be kindergartners at the start of the 2020-21 school year are also encouraged to attend Trinity Lutheran’s kindergarten safari from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Staehr said families can call Trinity Lutheran at (308) 382-5274 to schedule a tour or to meet with her one-on-one to talk about the opportunities the school provides.
