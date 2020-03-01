One day soon, Mark Liess’ carnivorous relatives are going to have quite a party.
At Sunday’s Trinity Lutheran School Carnival, Liess won 80 to 90 pounds of pork and beef in a raffle drawing.
Liess plans to host a dinner for more than a dozen of his relatives. He’ll probably barbecue the meat.
“I have a son-in-law with a wood pellet grill, so I might have to get him involved,” Liess said.
The meat was provided by Emery Maring of Poor Man’s Farm.
Liess wasn’t the only happy raffle winner. Kendra Lemburg and Zada Maring won bicycles. Dawn Shaw took home a year’s pass to Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha. Phillip Johnson and Megan Bluschke each won Railside date nights. Loren Johnson won a birthday party package at Westside Lanes.
For the second year in a row, Sara Collister captured a $500 voucher for Heartland Lutheran High School tuition. A.J. Warner won a 40-inch Vizio TV. Gary Smith won special seats to Heartland Lutheran’s Red and Blue Dance.
At the Trinity Lutheran Carnival, you can apply your raffle tickets to the prizes you’re most interested in. Smart people have learned that putting all of your raffle tickets in the appropriate bucket increases your chances of winning.
As part of the carnival, eighth-graders were serving a meal, which consisted of Maid-Rite loose meat sandwiches, baked beans, a dessert, a bag of chips and water or lemonade for $5. Ten eighth-graders were helping with the meal, including Hanna Weaver and Brielle Saddler.
Proceeds from that meal will help pay for the class trip to Nebraska City in May.
Among the Trinity Lutheran parents on hand was Kendra Lemburg. She and her husband, Derek, have three kids, including 6-year-old Gavin, a Trinity Lutheran kindergärtner.
Derek Lemburg, who was working at the pop toss, saw a lot of his son.
“Gavin has been at the pop toss most of the day,” Kendra said. “He loves Mountain Dew.”
You can tell the pop toss is fun. Many boys left the school with their arms full of pop.
Another parent, Matt Holliday, was working at the putting contest in the library. He and his wife, Shayla, have two kids at Trinity Lutheran — fourth-grader Morgan and fifth-grader Blake.
The school does a lot for the kids and the kids get a lot out of it, Matt Holliday said. “Anytime the wife and I can give back, we try to,” he said.
In order to succeed in the putting contest, competitors had to hit the ball up two small hills. Instead of sand traps, the course included three rocks. Grace Bader was one of the kids who put the ball in the cup.
Later, Caitlin and Ethan Krolikowski were volunteering at the pop toss. Caitlin reported that kids are especially fond of Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew.
The Krolikowskis have a 5-year-old daughter, Elliana, who’s a Trinity Lutheran preschooler. Elliana was having lunch with her aunt, Ruby Butler, and Ruby’s 5-year-old daughter, Yazmean. Elliana was having trouble paying attention to her Maid-Rite sandwich because she’s a big fan of Cheetos. Yazmean prefers Fritos.
The carnival is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran’s Parent-Teacher League.
Henry Rathjen, who’s a member of that group, said some of the proceeds will go toward the gym remodeling, which has been going on for a couple of years. In the past year, the floor was redone and the walls were repainted.
“This next step, we’re looking at a better sound system and to redo our bleachers,” he said.
Trinity Lutheran’s carnival has been around a long time. It was going on when Rathjen was a Trinity Lutheran student, and he’s now 42.
Rathjen has three kids at the school.
“Trinity Lutheran School is a great school. It’s a Christian-based education. That’s first and foremost,” he said. The academics are great, he added, and it’s a smaller school, “so the class sizes are nice,” and students get more one-on-one attention.
“The carnival has been a fun day this year. We’ve had a good turnout,” said Trinity Lutheran Principal Jerrita Staehr. “I think we served more people this year than what we have in the past few years.”
She attributed the turnout to the nice weather. A Sunday carnival is a good way to get people out of the house and have a time of fellowship, she said. It’s also a great way “for people to come out and support our school,” Staehr said, who’s been at Trinity Lutheran for 12 years. This is her first year as principal.
It was the first time the school has served Maid-Rite sandwiches.
The meal earned a little more than $1,000.
“All of the items for the meal were donated by the parents, so it was all profit for the eighth-graders,” Staehr said.
Staehr thinks the pop toss and cake walk are among the carnival’s most popular games.
“Because they get to take things home.”
