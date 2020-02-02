As I recently celebrated my 18th birthday, I decided to write a more lighthearted column this week. I want to share with you 18 things I have learned over the past 18 years, many of which I are quite recent.
Some are more serious and some are just small things I think are pretty important, at least to me.
1. Accept that you cannot please everyone. For me, this has always been one of the hardest ideas to let sink it. No matter how hard we try, we will never be able to have everyone like us. As long as you’re not hurting anyone, focus on the people who like you for you.
2. It’s OK if something is not for you. We’ve all heard the saying “You never know until you try.” Just as much as it is important to accept change and put yourself out there, it is OK to realize you don’t like that new thing you’ve just tried. Realizing whether or not you like something only makes you understand yourself better.
3. Have a good support system. One of the best things we can do for ourselves is to build a support system. Make sure you have family or friends to lean on when times get tough. Surround yourself with people who make you the best version of you.
4. Keep a small circle. It is not the number of people we associate with that matters, it is the quality of people. When we shrink our circle to those closest to us, drama goes away and our quality of life improves.
5. Volunteer. Community service is often required for many activities. Once you find a cause that is special to you, volunteering will never feel like a chore. The reward of community service is always worth it.
6. Keep a planner. I am the type of person who gets excited every year to start writing in a planner, but ultimately ends up abandoning it weeks in. However, this year I’ve actually stuck to it. There is no better feeling than being organized and knowing exactly what each day entails. Even if you think you don’t need one, get one.
7. Being comfortable is important. Up until recently, I never understood how important it is to just be comfortable. After a long day, there is no better feeling than putting on soft clothes and relaxing. Spend a little time maximizing your comfort.
8. Treat your body right. Being good to your body does not mean you have to try crazy diets or avoid eating your favorite foods. Simply be aware of how you treat your body and what you put into it. Be kind to your body.
9. Be aware of mental health. The health of our brain is just as important as the health of our body. Everyone needs someone to open up to when we’re in a dark place. Be mindful of how you feel emotionally and never be afraid to seek help.
10. Treat yourself. We all deserve a little reward every once in a while. Nobody needs to be serious all the time; make time to do something for you.
11. Keep getting smarter. There is an endless world of knowledge around us. We can never run out of ways to keep getting smarter. Write more often, pick up a book, practice a new language, or read about a topic that really intrigues you.
12. Understand politics. Even if the talk of politics puts you to sleep, everyone should have a general understanding of political issues and the way the government works. Decide what values are important to you. Even if you’re not politically active, be politically educated.
13. Hold your pets close. Recently, I lost my dog of 10 years. For many of us, pets are like our children and our best friend. Love them always and remember how much they love you.
14. Enjoy the little things. It is the small things in life that makes each day worthwhile. Instead of keeping your eye on the big picture, take time to admire the details.
15. Find a purpose. Whether it be religion, a spiritual ideal or a person, find a reason to wake up everyday. There is a reason out there for each of us to keep going.
16. Bad days make good days better. We all have to go through the rain to appreciate the sun even more. Tough times teach us to love the good days even more.
17. Say I love you. Always make sure to tell your friends and family how much you love and appreciate them. Make time for those that are closest to your heart and never go to sleep upset with them, we never know what could happen.
18. Learn to love yourself. Loving ourselves a little more is a practice that we could all invest in. Figure out what you don’t love and work to improve that; appreciate the things you like about yourself even more. Don’t be too harsh on yourself, we only get one body and one life.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
