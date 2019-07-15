Everyone has a voice. Everyone has morals, passions and experiences that fuel the words we write and the stories we share each and every day. With the immense amount of diversity that we have in the world, there are enough opportunities to be heard by someone who shares the same like-minded view as you. For every opinion that contradicts your beliefs, there are hundreds of minds that welcome your ideas. However, with these billions of beliefs, there is a chance that yours has not yet been heard.
What makes a powerful voice? I can tell you that a powerful voice is not deemed by fame nor social status. A powerful voice is not associated with age, gender or origin. While those in the spotlight are typically recognized for their opinions and passions, each and every person has the capability to use their voice to share their story.
Everything in this world began with one person’s voice. Whether it is an invention, an organization, a film or a business, it all started with someone who wanted their passions to be heard. The figures in the history books that we read knew that they wanted to make a difference. The authors who scribble down line after line want their stories to impact someone’s life. The activists who campaign for causes want their values to be taken into consideration. Because of these people’s willingness to share their ideas, someone was affected in a meaningful way.
The point that I am trying to make is that speaking up about something that you find important can truly change the world. While it may seem that one person’s thoughts and actions really cannot impact much, it can be the spark that propels that idea forward. It can be as simple as sharing your story with someone who might have needed to hear that someone relates to them.
When I began writing, it was because I wanted people to hear what I have to say. As a result of putting my voice out there, I am now able to share my words with you on a much larger platform.
There are so many issues occurring around the world right now that are not being talked about enough. In addition, many of the ones being talked about have had little action to improve these conditions. For everyone reading this, I am sure that you can think of one topic that came to mind. For some, this might be a current event that means a lot to you and it could be something that you want to change.
In the past, I wrote a column about the importance of starting the conversation when it came to mental health. However, “starting the conversation” should be an act that everyone participates in, regardless of the topic. While it can be intimidating to initiate conversations on issues that are often controversial, there is a remaining importance in speaking your mind. When we use our voices, we show that we are not satisfied remaining content with what is happening around us. Instead, it demonstrates that we are not afraid to initiate a conversation, a change or whatever it may be.
Recently, I have witnessed this happening on social media more than ever. From young children appearing on Ted Talks speaking out about their fear of pollution to a student protesting against the acceptance of climate change, people are embracing their voices to spread a message. In the case of the student, what began as her own act of protesting led to a large group fighting for the same cause.
In our diverse community, we all stand for different movements. Yet, many remain silent even when we know that we believe greatly in something.
With all that is happening in the world, every single voice deserves to be heard. If we all spoke up about the things that we hold close to our hearts, the oppositions we have against something happening around us, and the messages that we want everyone to hear, we would have collectively spread more awareness about every single topic spoken about.
Never underestimate the power of your words. The words that we both speak and write will continue to be the most powerful tool in our possessions. Because so many people are denied the right to their voice, it is our responsibility to put our messages out there. The possibilities are endless: your message could spread across the country, people could begin making a real change because of your beliefs, someone could learn about a topic that they never knew existed, and people could also begin to change their minds about something on which they previously had an opinion. After all, we all have a voice and we all have a story. Your words could spark a fire beyond what you believe is possible.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.