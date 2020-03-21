High school students and their parents need to have “The Money Talk” to improve the odds of young people having the financial means of achieving their educational dreams following high school graduation.
In general, the sooner they have that talk the better, say Northwest High School guidance counselor Andrew Manhart and Central Catholic guidance counselor Julie Hehnke.
Hehnke said she once attended EducationQuest workshops where she learned that parents should begin asking questions about college when their kids are in seventh grade. She said parents should first ask themselves: “What do you want for your kids?”
Then, parents can begin gently questioning their seventh-graders about their goals in life. She said parents might start with, “What do you want to do in life?” Then parents can work backwards by telling what kind of post-high school education — trade school, two-year community college or four-year public university — their kids will need to accomplish their career goals.
That naturally leads to the issue of how much each of those schools will cost.
Hehnke said the money talk is necessary because college costs have gone up much faster than most families’ ability to pay for them.
“I can’t believe the cost of college, how much it has increased,” she said. “I think back to when I went to college in the ‘70s, and I compare it to the minimum wage. At UNK (the University of Nebraska at Kearney), it cost $13 per credit hour, so you could take a class for about 40 bucks.”
“Minimum wage was probably $2.35, around in there,” Hehnke continued. “So I had to work 20 hours — not even 20 hours — to pay for that class. In today’s world? No way. That 20 hours is hardly going to pay for one book.”
While Hehnke works in a school setting with sixth-grade students through high school seniors, Manhart works in a 9-12 high school, so he is more focused on that age range. He has an EducationQuest booklet that also demonstrates the high cost of college. A two-page chart in the booklet reveals the cost of tuition and fees, books and supplies, room and board, and transportation and personal incidental expenses for students who attend a private career school, a two-year community college, a four-year public university and a four-year private college.
Manhart said he almost hesitates to show a high school sophomore that those yearly costs total between $24,000 to $25,000 at a four-year public university. He said he does not want to discourage students from even considering attending a four-year public university just because of cost, with the cost of a private college usually soaring even higher. However, students must realize that $24,000 per year is almost certainly beyond their parents’ ability to pay. Manhart said almost no family has the financial means to write out a check for $12,000 two times each year.
He said it is much more likely that parents will be able to pay only a portion of that $24,000 annual cost, which means the student must come up with the balance himself or herself.
That is especially true when parents might have two or three children all attending college at the same time.
Parents should not feel bad if their children have to take out student loans to pay for part of their college. An online Kiplinger “advertorial” said it bluntly. “It’s OK to put yourself ahead of your kids.” Its thesis is that parents should fully fund their retirement accounts even ahead of paying for their kids’ college because health care costs for retirees are also rising rapidly.
The advertorial contended that this might be kind to children in the long run, so they won’t be burdened by parents who have run out of retirement income. Of course, the reality for most families is that parents do the best they can to save for retirement while simultaneously helping pay whatever they can toward their children’s college education.
Hehnke said that once again, it is better to start acting earlier rather than later. For example, she said, parents and students might attack the cost of college by saving money through a program such as NEST 529 (Nebraska Educational Savings Trust). She pointed out that NEST is coming up with more and more contests to encourage people to save for college. In general, those contests offer “scholarships” to students, who then must place money in a NEST account. Hopefully, that initial investment will then grow until the child is ready to enroll in college.
One NEST contest Hehnke knows about is aimed at students who are age 13 and younger. “So they’re really targeting younger kids to start saving with their parents,” she said.
Hehnke said parents and students are increasingly aware about the opportunity to take dual-credit courses from schools such as Central Community College. Two-year community colleges typically have lower tuition than a four-year university. Those dual-credit courses — which are typically “gen ed” classes — simultaneously provide credit toward high school graduation and credit toward a bachelor’s degree.
Manhart said that it helps students to get scholarships if they know exactly what they want to major in. Four-year universities may offer scholarships to good students who enroll with them. He said students with the highest grade point average and the very top scores on the ACT will often get excellent scholarships, such as a Regent’s scholarship.
That’s because many schools feel their reputations are burnished if its freshmen classes are filled with students with sky-high grade point averages and top-notch ACT scores.
But Manhart said that by definition, most students are “in the middle.” That does not mean they cannot earn a scholarship.
For example, Manhart said, a music major must audition to get into a School of Music at a university. That audition not only gives a student a chance to perform; it also gives that person an opportunity to meet the professors in the school. Manhart said that professors at the audition might see a student and think, “that is a person I want to work with.” In other words, a great talent in music might earn a scholarship not tied to grades or test scores.
He said that opportunity is not limited to music majors. Students who want to major in business might try to meet with professors in the College of Business, while students who want to be engineers might want to introduce themselves to professors in the College of Engineering and so on.
Hehnke said she knows of one of her former students who wanted a career as a crime scene investigator. She said that student got a scholarship starting in the sophomore year, after demonstrating academic ability as a freshman. She said she believes some universities may “save” or “hold back” scholarships for sophomores. She said that prevents them from offering a scholarship to a freshman who ends up dropping out of school or a freshman who switches majors.
Manhart said students who have definitive career goals can get excellent scholarships at two-year community colleges. Currently, many local and area employers are having difficulty finding qualified workers to fill all their job openings. He said high school students might try to meet such employers to get internships or to make an agreement to work for that employer for several years if that employer pays for their tuition so they can learn the trade.
Again, that financial aid is tied to a student who has the specific interest and skillset needed by an employer instead of the student with the highest ACT score.
Hehnke said it is a good idea for students to try to get good grades and good ACT scores. But Hehnke also believes that students who have specific skills and interests also improve their chances of getting scholarship money or financial aid. As a result, Hehnke said, she encourages students to get involved in extracurricular activities at school or to do volunteer work in the community. She said extracurricular involvement and community service are worthwhile activities in and of themselves. But Hehnke also believes such activities are examples of students investing in themselves.
