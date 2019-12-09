We have all heard about climate change and the detrimental effects it promises to inflict on our planet. Yet, it seems as though many people do not perceive it as an epidemic that needs immediate action taken. In actuality, increased climate change should be a factor of our lives that urges us to be more conscientious about the mark we leave on the environment.
Many of us know at this point that climate change is a big red flag, but why exactly is that? To put it into perspective, the five warmest years ever recorded have taken place since 2010. Since the 19th century, the Earth’s temperature has risen by 1.62 degrees.
Without focusing on monotonous statistics, I think we all can realize how serious a rising global temperature can be. I think that sometimes we can get too focused on forming an opinion on a topic — whether or not we “believe” in climate change — rather than simply imagining what chain reaction could occur as a result.
What we do know is that our average worldly temperatures are higher than ever before and they don’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. We do know that air pollutants and gas emissions such as carbon dioxide and methane enter our atmosphere, trap solar radiation within it, and cause heating to occur worldwide. Since the 19th century, the largest factor that has changed within our world is our technology — we are able to travel via cars and airplanes; mass production of plastics and papers occur at levels that were unheard of in the past; and fossil fuels are being mined for at a pace faster than our planet can keep up with.
It seems as though the ones who are mostly concerned with climate change and all the detrimental possibilities it could bring are the youth and the younger generations. That is not to say that the older generations are not; there are plenty of people who advocate for the health of our planet who are decades older than us millennials and Gen Z.
Yet, when it comes to who we see passionately urging each other to make a change for our planet, it is most often the youth. When you think about it, this makes complete sense. It is us younger people who will be the ones to live through the future of our planet. We are the ones who will have no other choice but to endure whatever environmental conditions were instigated by the people who were here long before us.
When I think of global warming in a long-term sense, the world I perceive is trapped in a vicious cycle that an abundance of people, including myself, do not want to be a part of. With the technology we have today, we are able to paint a fairly accurate picture of what Earth would look like if temperatures continued to rise past what both the planet and humanity are capable of adapting to.
If temperatures continue to rise, we can see a chain reaction of the Earth’s deterioration, ultimately ending in a world where humans will no longer be able to thrive. We can see the ice caps melting, causing an ineffficient environment for all walks of polar life. We can see sea levels rising, and the amount of flooding and destruction of civilization that will arise as an effect. We can see poverty levels increase and entire fields of crops destroyed. We can see contamination of water sources and overpopulation of disease carrying insects such as mosquitoes that thrive in warm, wet climates. We can see animal extinction and food chains that will no longer be able to prosper.
We can see an end to a world as we know it.
Personally, I understand that there will never be a topic on which everyone sees eye-to-eye. There are people who fear climate change, and there are people who do not view it as a priority. Rationally, that will most likely never change.
However, the way I see it, is that we do know that the climate is changing in our world and it is higher than ever before. Do we know in exact terms how long our planet has left? No, we do not.
Yet, there are plenty of scientific issues that we do not have exact answers to, but still take precautions against. Even if the world had thousands of years of health before deterioration, wouldn’t we want to do whatever we could to keep it thriving for those who will be around then?
In the end, the reason why all of this climate change talk is heard so frequently is because many of us are scared — scared for our futures and scared for our planet. Whatever your viewpoint on climate change and the future of Earth may be, I believe we all see our planet as something precious. If we all lived lives where climate change was not a notion that crossed our minds, we would still want to keep our environment healthy and intact.
Similar to the way we follow mottos such as “live every day as if it was your last” or “always tell your loved ones that you love them, you never know if it is the last time you’ll see them,” we should all care for our Earth, as we never know what the future holds.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
