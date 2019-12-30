Why wouldn’t they just listen to me? I was talking to a group of people and listening to their points of view, but they wouldn’t let me talk long enough for me to explain my own beliefs. They would go off on a tangent about something that no one had even mentioned. Then, someone else would bring up another topic, managing to relate it back to their beliefs. The endless cycle continued as everyone talked without listening.
The word for this is anecdoche. As I listened to everyone proclaiming their viewpoint, it hurt me to see a group of people who couldn’t hear each other because their own belief was too loud.
The effect of the word anecdoche is a group of people who can’t connect because they are too consumed with their own anecdotes. They choose not to listen to other people; instead, they listen to the voice inside of their head that tells them to blurt out whatever they are thinking because their own opinion matters more than others’ opinions.
Due to our incessant, selfish need to prove that we are right, our world has unsurprisingly slipped into the danger of talking without listening, and the evidence is clear, from simple conversations with friends to important discussions between politicians.
Our Congress has become so divided that they no longer seek compromise. Instead, they seek a majority to ensure their party’s radical demands. Although we don’t want to accept this truth, it is occurring on both sides equally.
We have stopped listening to the opinions of either side because we believe that our viewpoint is correct. Despite evidence and reasoning, we believe that our viewpoint is better. However, we are dangerously wrong.
In a nation whose name contradicts its people’s actions, we are more divided than ever. Coming from the United States, we are expected to be united, but we have stopped listening to any viewpoint that doesn’t conform to our own beliefs. Ironically, we have become so deeply divided that we can’t even agree on a solution to division, according to an NBC News study published in 2018.
The answer, however, is simple. We need to listen. By choosing to hear only what we want to hear, we have corrupted our minds with one viewpoint instead of a variety of beliefs.
For so long, we have stumbled around in the darkness, growing color blind. We have lost our ability to perceive the different colors that compose different religions, ideas and dreams because we have become so focused on what we believe. Sadly, many people have chosen to see the world as a black and white movie rather than a colorful, vibrant reality.
As all of the colors in the world fade away, I ask you to help paint the sky with me. No matter what ground you stand on, you can always see the sky. We need to show the world that there is something beyond our individual system of beliefs. We need to accept that there is more than one color in this world. Strength requires acceptance; acceptance requires strength.
Even if you still wish to believe that your opinions are right, let me ask you something. What if we chose to listen to everyone? What if we chose to step out of our bubble of beliefs and explore what everyone else thought? Instead of filtering information from one source that we agree with, what if we chose to live unfiltered?
Clearly, our system of forcing our beliefs on everyone isn’t working. We are more divided than ever, so let’s bring ourselves together by accepting that everyone holds a different belief.
We have stopped listening to everyone and have become so invested in our beliefs that we say things that hurt other people. We rip other people down because they disagree with our beliefs. During this upcoming year, choose to listen with peace rather than speak with daggers. Choose to listen to understand rather than to reply. Just remember that the biggest egos have the littlest ears. Know that any mind can speak, but only a patient heart can listen.
I write because our world has stopped listening.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School.
