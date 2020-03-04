While many will be thinking basketball when they fill out their brackets in a few weeks, some students will be thinking about books.
Students from across Grand Island, the country and the world will choose their favorite books as part of Global March Book Madness. Newell Elementary Principal Nate Balcom started the annual book competition six years ago and the program has grown since then.
Balcom said Global March Book Madness has 25,153 registered students from 45 states, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, China, Japan and Pakistan this year. The number of students participating is nearly double last year’s total as more than 13,000 students participated in 2019.
He said participating students nominated more than 4,000 books. Those that received the most nominations were placed in the bracket and seeded accordingly.
Global March Book Madness has two brackets — a picture book bracket and a chapter book bracket. Balcom said the Global March Book Madness Bracket includes books in the “Harry Potter” series, “The Boxcar Children” series, “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss, and “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Newell students voted on their brackets in the school’s library this week.
Third-grader Kaitlyn Carlson said she chose books based on those she has read and is familiar with.
“I decide which ones I like the most based on what I have read,” Kaitlyn said.
Third-grader Musab Musa said some of the books he picked to win the first round were “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss and “The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors” by Drew Daywalt.
“I looked at the cover to decide if I hadn’t read any of them,” he said.
Kaitlyn said the best part of Global March Book Madness is seeing which books win each round and voting for her favorite books.
Newell Integration Specialist Krystal Spilger said with the older students, she is getting them to focus on graphs to see who is winning. If their favorite book is not getting enough votes, she encourages them to continue voting for that book in the next round.
Spilger said Global March Book Madness gives students exposure to book titles they may not have seen before and encourages them to read.
“They look at the book, they look at the titles and they will talk about how they want to read a certain book,” she said. “Students, after checking out books, have asked if we have certain books in the library. They will go back and change their books because they want that title since they know it exists.”
Spilger said there are certain titles in the Global March Book Madness bracket that the school library does not have. The school will need to acquire them in the future for its students. She added the contest serves as a way for her to see which books she needs to purchase for the library as the books in the competition’s brackets are chosen by students.
As part of Global March Book Madness, Balcom said, different classrooms will have book talks and book tastings where students can hear their classmates talk about their favorite books. At Newell, students sit together at lunch and discuss their favorite books.
“I think the goal of the whole project is to instill a passion for reading, get the students off their tablets and computers, to read books and to connect with other readers of all generations,” he said.
Spilger said that when students enjoy reading, they read more, leading to increased literacy scores.
“When the kids have the joy of reading in them, their reading scores go up because they read more when they enjoy it,” she said. “If we can get kids loving books, then we are going to see kids become more proficient readers.”
Those interested in voting in the Global March Book Madness competition can do so at globalmarchbookmadness.com. Balcom said he hopes to continue Global March Book Madness next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.