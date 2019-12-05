Stolley Park Elementary fourth-grader Addisyn Kucera worked meticulously Wednesday afternoon as she decorated Christmas cookies. She slowly and carefully put drops of white icing on four Nutter Butter cookies before placing M&Ms and pretzels to decorate them as reindeer.
“I did mostly brown eyes and then I did a red or a green nose,” Addisyn said. “Then, I took the pretzel at the top and put it on the cookie for the reindeer antlers.”
She was one of 36 students from the Starr and Stolley Park elementary schools character councils who got together Wednesday afternoon to decorate cookies for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual Cookie Walk Sunday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Addisyn said she and her fellow students each decorated five cookies, but only donated four of their cookies to the Cookie Walk. They ate the fifth cookie.
Nicki Nesvara, a social worker at both Starr and Stolley Park, said the students have gotten together “for several years now” and they decorated approximately 160 cookies Wednesday.
“We explained to the students beforehand what they were making cookies for and who it is going to benefit. This is our Christmas party for the end of the year,” Nesvara said. “We thought it would be a great way to get both schools together since they were together for two years. I think it is awesome because I have had a lot of students at both schools tell me that they miss their friends. So hopefully they got to see some of the kids they were friends with here today.”
Stolley Park fifth-grader Adelyn Harsson said she decorated her cookies “one step at a time.” She placed the nose at the bottom of the cookie, the eyes near the top and a pretzel at the top to use as reindeer antlers.
“It was fun because I like to bake and it is fun to do little crafts every now and then,” Adelyn said.
Starr fifth-grader Abdirahman Salad said he decorated his cookies “a little different than everybody else’s.”
“I put two different colors for the eyes. I did green and black M&Ms,” Abdirahman said. “For my last cookie, since there were no more black M&Ms, I used green and red M&Ms for the eyes and a green one for the nose.”
Nesvara said she plans to donate the cookies for the Cookie Walk by the end of the week.
Kristin Johnson, community outreach coordinator for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, said the Cookie Walk typically has between 12,000 and 15,000 cookies. She added the organization has more than 120 bakers signed up to donate cookies this year.
“We have a lot of churches and individuals who help out with this every single year,” Johnson said. “Everybody who does it one year seems to want to come back and do it again the next year. So it is something that has worked out really well for us.”
She said it is “a really cool thing” to have people of all ages helping with the annual Cookie Walk.
“It is fun to get kids decorating cookies,” Johnson said. “We get all kinds of different cookies. People can get really elaborate with their cookies and go all out on the icing and make beautiful looking cookies. Then we have people who just dip premade cookies in chocolate and they come out looking amazing.”
In an email, Habitat said GI Free Church planned to make approximately 1,200 peanut butter balls for the Cookie Walk. The church’s contribution represents 10% of the treats offered for sale at the event.
The annual Cookie Walk begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, but Johnson recommends showing up early as the line forms around noon and the cookies go quickly.
“People get a Styrofoam take-out container and a little food-service glove,” she said. “They can walk through the tables and pick up the cookies they think look delicious. We sell them by the pound.”
Johnson said the cookies will then be weighed and people can pay via cash, check or credit card. The cost of the cookies is $8 a pound. The proceeds will go to Habitat’s general fund to help with the construction of affordable homes.
