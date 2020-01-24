There used to be a commercial that said, “Milk, it does a body good.” That is true especially for babies and that’s why the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa was created.
Launched during World Breastfeeding Week in August 2002, the Mother’s Milk Bank was co-founded by Jean Drulis and Dr. Ekhard Ziegler with funds they generated from grants, foundations and gifts.
The mission of the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa is to improve the health of infants across the United States by providing pasteurized donor human milk to families and hospitals.
The idea is that mothers who may have more breast milk than they need donate their extra to the milk bank.
Drulis said the idea was created when she was working in pediatric research at the University of Iowa College of Medicine.
“We did research on normal infants and on premature infants. It was from the research on the premature infants that the idea came about,” she said.
“Many times mothers who birth preemies, their milk comes in later, so what do you feed these babies between the time they are born and the time mother milk comes in?”
The Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul is the most recent to jump on the milk bank bandwagon.
Brittany Langan is the hospital’s women’s health manager.
Langan said the program started in St. Paul in September 2019. Bringing the program to HCMC was her idea.
“I hear from moms about them having extra milk, so thought this would work here,” she said.
Although they collect the milk, they don’t distribute it.
Langan said they do screen the donations and prescreen for STIs and such before sending the milk to Iowa.
“I wish we could distribute here, but we take the donations and send them out,” she said.
Langan said they have had only four donors thus far.
Drulis said HCMC is one of four Milk Bank depositories in Nebraska, with another in Lincoln and two in Omaha.
She said they have had a huge response since the program started, especially as of late.
“In 2018 we distributed 223,912 ounces. All these wonderful milk donors graciously sharing their milk by freewill,” Drulis said.
The milk is for every baby in need, but most of it goes to hospitals.
“Eighty-five percent of what was donated in 2018 went to hospitals, and the other 15% went to outpatients,” said Drulis.
Langan said she really hopes more women can donate and get the numbers up at HCMC.
The milk is kept at the St. Paul hospital in freezers provided by the Milk Bank.
Those who wish to donate can, but all milk donated will be screened.
According to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital (the birthplace of the Milk Bank) website, all donors’ milk is accepted.
The Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa operates in accordance with the Human Milk Banking Association of North America guidelines for the establishment and operation of a donor human milk bank.
Langan said for more information, contact her at (308) 754-4421 ext. 234, or at blangan@hcmc.us.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.