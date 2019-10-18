Halloween can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children across America, but for adults, including health care providers, it can be the most nerve-wracking as well. On average, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween as on any other day of the year.
CHI Health St. Francis, in conjunction with Burlington department store, will host a public Halloween Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Burlington parking lot at 2230 N. Webb Road in Grand Island.
In an effort to provide a fun and safe alternative to traditional door-to-door festivities, St. Francis and a few local family-focused organizations will be handing out candy and goodies to children ages 12 and under. Costumes are encouraged and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
St. Francis trunks will be provided by CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center, Conifer, fourth floor, fifth floor, intensive care unit, maintenance, maternal child, quality management/medical staff, patient access, radiology, resource team and surgical services.
Other trunk providers include Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Boy Scouts, Burlington, Central Nebraska Health Department, Crisis Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Grand Island Police Department Crime Stoppers, Harbor Freight Tool, Hibbett Sports, Island View Dental and Sprint.
Halloween safety tips from Safe Kids (www.safekids.org)
— Costumes can be both creative and safe. The most important thing is to make sure you can be seen by drivers. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Masks can obstruct your vision, so choose non-toxic face paint and make-up whenever possible. Carry glow sticks or flashlights so you can see better, as well as be seen by drivers.
— Cross the street safely at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.
— Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
— Walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
— Slow down and stay alert — watch out for cars that are turning or backing up and don’t dart out into the street or cross in between parked cars.
Halloween safety tips for drivers
— Slow down in residential neighborhoods. Remember that popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
— Be especially alert and take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
— Reduce any distractions inside your car, such as talking on the phone or eating, so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
