The Shoemaker Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) brought in Wildlife Encounters from Gretna Thursday to teach the kids about different types of animals.
PTO member Kylee Hardy said they wanted to bring in the presentation because it was something in which all of the students would be involved.
Hardy said they chose Wildlife Encounters because the presenter would talk about preservation and educate the kids on each different animal.
“It’s a fun, interactive presentation, and it’s educational at the same time,” she said.
Kip Smith, the presenter from Wildlife Encounters, brought out six animals for the kids to see, and he called up some volunteers along the way.
“We brought some of our animal ambassadors out to teach kids about wildlife conservation and get them a little more passionate to learn more about animals,” Smith said.
The first animal that was brought out was an albino boa constrictor named Noodle, which four students were able to hold.
Smith said the boa constrictor is not venomous. Wildlife Encounters does not have venomous snakes.
He later brought out an alligator and a tarantula.
Smith said the adults are usually more afraid to handle the snake and tarantula because they already have that fear, but once kids are told how to properly handle the animal, they are ready to try.
He also brought a young kangaroo, a ring-tailed lemur and a macaw.
“The macaw is a popular one, because the kids love it when he waves and talks,” Smith said, adding that kids also think the alligator named Captain Crunch is pretty cool.
Smith said presentations like these are important for students because it gives them an opportunity to learn about animals that they may not have otherwise.
“We see a natural instinct in kids to want to learn more about animals, but sometimes they don’t get the opportunity to do that too often,” he said.
“Having them actually get to see the animals and learn about them in kind of a more hands-on environment sparks a little more fire for them to pick up a book, read about the animals and increase their knowledge.”
