Grand Island Senior High sophomores, juniors and seniors will have a late start on the first day of school Tuesday morning.
Grand Island Public Schools announced on its social media pages that freshmen will begin the day at 8 a.m. where they will receive their schedules before having an assembly in the west gym. The remaining grades should report by 11 a.m. where they will begin the day with a cookout outside the west gym. Lunch is free to all students in grades 10 through 12.
All students will be at GISH Tuesday for classes. Classes will begin at Career Pathways Institute and the Wyandotte Learning Center Wednesday.
The start of school was delayed due to GIPS locating non-toxic mold in the 200 wing at GISH.